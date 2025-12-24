5 Things to Do in Will County: Kid-friendly New Year’s Eve, ‘Magic of the Holidays’ and more!

- Magic of the Holidays (Lockport): The Roxy in Lockport will host two “Magic of the Holidays” magic shows on Saturday, Dec. 27, featuring magicians from around the Chicago area. The shows are at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- The Ultimate New Year’s Eve- Eve for Kids (Joliet): The Joliet Area Historical Museum will host a family-friendly party from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 30. The event will have activities, games and entertainment. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- New Year’s Eve Dinner at Public Landing (Lockport): Celebrate the New Year with a special dinner at Lockport’s Public Landing. Seatings begin at 4 p.m. Click here to view the menu or to make a reservation.
- Go on a winter hike (Channahon): Four Rivers Environmental Center will host a Stress-Free Women’s Hike from 10 a.m. to noon aturday, Dec. 27. this event is free and for ages 16 and up. Click here for more information.
- Joliet Park District Winter Drop-In Classes (Joliet): The Joliet Park District will host a series of drop-in classes for all ages Dec. Dec. 27-30. Classes are held at the Pilcher Park Nature Center and include Ocean Wonder, Meet the Insects and more. Classes are free. Click here for more information or to register.
The Scene