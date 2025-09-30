Boo! at the Zoo, BOOs & Brews, Wine in the Wild events at Brookfield Zoo in October

Boo at the Zoo events are scheduled throughout October at Brookfield Zoo Chicago. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago )

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is set for fun-filled festivities with a packed lineup of can’t-miss fall events for guests of all ages.

This year’s festivities are expected to be bigger and brighter than ever, with something for everyone—from community events to Halloween thrills and more.

Oct. 4 – 31: Boo! at the Zoo

Get ready for a fang-tastic time at Boo! at the Zoo. This family-friendly Halloween celebration is packed with not-so-scary thrills, festive decorations, Halloween-themed photo opps and animal enrichment plus more fun all month long for ghosts and goblins of all ages. The event includes special weekend programming, featuring Boo-tastic costume parades, trick-or-treating stations on the East Mall, a magic show, haunted tram rides and more memorable experiences. On Sundays throughout October, guests can enjoy Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s first-ever Boo! at the Zoo art fair featuring local artisans and small businesses.

Oct. 7: Conservation Leadership Awards Dinner

Brookfield Zoo Chicago Trustees and Women’s Board continue its long-standing tradition of recognizing individuals and organizations for their collective impact on conservation efforts. Tickets are now available for this annual dinner, which returns to the Four Seasons Hotel for an evening celebrating transformative efforts to inspire conservation action, engage our communities and restore wildlife populations.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Wine in the Wild is Oct. 18. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago. )

Oct. 18: Wines in the Wild

The Brookfield Zoo Chicago Women’s Board invites civic and philanthropic leaders to the Wines in the Wild Sip & Safari. Held from 6-10 p.m. at the Zoo’s Discovery Center, this annual elevated event invites guests to delight in wine and spirit tastings, a silent auction, raffle and more. All proceeds from the evening support the efforts by the Women’s Board to support conservation, education and scholarship initiatives that uplift the Zoo’s mission to inspire conservation leadership and connect people to wildlife and nature.

Oct. 19: Boo! Brunch

Show off your spook-tacular costumes at Boo! Brunch in the Zoo’s Pavilions. Guests are invited to enjoy a Halloween-themed buffet featuring classic brunch favorites with a hauntingly good twist and a signature witches’ brew lemonade. Tickets include access to explore Zoo grounds coupled with a DJ spinning spooky tunes, spine-tingling photo opps and free facing painting for all kids. Reservations must be made in advance for this one-day-only event with seatings at 10 a.m. or noon. Zoo members receive a discount on Boo! Brunch tickets.

Oct. 25: Zoo After Dark: BOOs & Brews

An unforgettable evening of thrills, chills and specialty drinks awaits for guests ages 21 and over at Zoo After Dark: BOOs & Brews. From 6-9:30 p.m., this adults-only evening features seasonal brews and cocktails, a costume contest with coveted prizes, music by DJ Nurotic, up-close encounters with Animal Ambassadors and more.

Nov. 1 – 2: Community Ofrenda for Día de los Muertos

Brookfield Zoo Chicago honors Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, with a community ofrenda recognizing beloved pets that have passed on. Guests can submit their pet’s name, photo and a special story to be featured in the Zoo’s Beloved Pets Community Ofrenda on Nov. 1–2 at the Hamill Family Nature Plaza. Access to the ofrenda is included with Zoo admission.