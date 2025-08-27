Apple-picking adventures: Your guide to must-visit orchards in northern Illinois

Mayra Mendez, of Zion, and Alex Biswas, of Chicago sample Snow Sweet apples on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the Royal Oak Farm Apple Orchard in Harvard. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Fall has arrived and that means its apple picking season in northern Illinois. Throughout the region, family-owned orchards are opening their gates, inviting guests to enjoy a classic fall tradition.

From finding the perfect crisp apple for a pie to getting lost in a corn maze, these farms offer more than just fruit—they provide a full day of family-friendly fun.

Apple Picking Season Opens Apple picking season begins on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Royal Oak Farm in Harvard. Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Let’s explore some of the many apple orchards the region has to offer.

Looking for more options? Check out our map of orchards across northern Illinois and the Chicago suburbs.

Woody’s Orchard – Plano

Pick delicious honeycrisp apples early this fall at Woody’s Orchard, located in Plano. More than 20 apple varieties, including Candy Crisp, Buckeye Gala, Idared and others, are available for picking through mid-October. In addition to apples, enjoy apple cider slushies and apple cider doughnuts. Check out the beautiful sunflower fields and kids activities while there. 3223 Creek Road, Plano. woodysorchard.com/fall

Royal Oak Farm – Harvard

Enjoy the orchards and the Pollination Garden at this popular destination in northwest suburban Harvard. The farm has about 21,600 trees with 30 varieties of apples across four orchards. Check out the Blossom Ridge sunflower and U-Pick flower areas, as well as the many activities, including the carousel, playground, petting zoo, mazes and more. Enjoy lunch and freshly made baked goods at the Country Kitchen. 15908 Hebron Road, Harvard. royaloak.farm

Keller’s Farmstand – Oswego

Choose fresh apples from more than 16,000 trees on this Oswego farm. Nearly 20 varieties of apples are available to pick now or coming in late September and October. Stop by on the weekends for fall festivities on Saturdays and Sundays. The fun includes a corn maze, face painting, wagon rides, farm animals, kids play area and more. 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. kellersfarmstand.com/locations/oswego-farmstand.

Mark and Lisa Lockett of Downers Grove fill some bags with apples at the Jonamac Orchard in Malta on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Jonamac Orchard – Malta

This 25-acre orchard in DeKalb County has more than 30 apple varieties available for picking, from classics like Jonathan and Cortland to new varieties such as Pazazz and Ludacrisp. Activities include corn maze, petting zoo and more. Grab some of their famous apple cider doughnuts, pies, hand-dipped caramel apples, homemade fudge, local honey and other treats. Visit the Cider House for hard ciders, apple wines and collaborative beers. 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta. jonamacorchard.com

Windy Acres Farm – Geneva

The farm’s U-Pick apple orchard runs through October, or until the fruit is gone. The orchard has more than 5,000 trees for your apple picking enjoyment. Guests can take a wagon ride to the orchard, where they can pick a quarter peck of apples. Check out the homemade apple cider doughnuts and hand-dipped caramel apples at the farm stand. The apple orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Additional dates could be announced throughout the season. 37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva. windyacresfarmstand.com

BerryView Orchard – Mount Morris

Apples at this Ogle County orchard will be ready to pick in early September, but their Aronia berries are ready to pick now! Check out their apple cider doughnuts and Aronia slushies. According to their website, Aronia berries are high in antioxidants and other vitamins, and are best used in smoothies, jams, baked goods and oatmeal. 7504 W. Midtown Road, Mount Morris. Visit the orchard’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.

All Seasons Orchard – Woodstock

The pick-your-own orchard is one of the largest in the area, with more than 16,000 apple trees and varieties including Zestar, Gala, Honeycrisp and many more. Take a wagon ride out to their two orchards! Check out the Barnyard for more than 30 activities, including the new giant corn box, chicken show, ropes course and other attractions. 14510 Illinois Route 176, Woodstock. allseasonsorchard.com.

Boggio’s Orchard & Produce – Granville

Just southwest of the Illinois River Valley is Boggio’s Orchard & Produce, where wagons bring guests out to the orchard that’s home to about 1,800 apple trees. Fall activities include a petting zoo, corn maze, apple slide, jumping pillow and more. The bakery offers freshly made fruit pies, doughnuts, fresh-baked breads, fruit turnovers, homemade fudge and more. 12087 Illinois Highway 71, Granville. boggiosorchardandproduce.com

Kuipers Family Farm – Maple Park

Kuipers Fall Festival is on, and guests can visit the apple orchard to choose among 20 varieties of apples from their dwarf trees, as well as the beautiful sunflower fields for the Sunflower Experience. Orchard tickets include a quarter-peck bag. Homemade apple cider doughnuts, fudge, pies, jams and jellies, wine, freshly pressed apple cider and more are available at the Orchard Shop and Bakery. 1N145 Watson Road, Maple Park. kuipersfamilyfarm.com

Mike Becker of Orland Park points out a ripe Jonagold apple to his 4-year-old son Matthew while visiting in the U-Pick area at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park. (Mary Beth Nolan/Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Local)

Goebbert’s Farm – Pingree Grove

The 30-acre apple orchard is open, and available varieties include Zestar, Honeycrisp, Blondee, Candy Crisp and more. A sampling of activities features wagon rides, playground, animals, carousel and corn maze. Pick some fresh vegetables and check out the farm stand for a variety of goodies. 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove. goebberts.com

Honey Hill Orchard – Waterman

The orchard, located in southern DeKalb County, will open for the apple picking season Aug. 31. Visit the 1880s converted apple barn, home to the craft and gift store. The orchard has 25 varieties of apples, free children’s play area with petting zoo and straw maze, apple cider doughnuts, apple cider, freshly baked pies, caramel apples and honey. Special events are scheduled on weekends throughout the season. Visit the website for more information. 11783 Waterman Road, Waterman. honeyhillorchard.com