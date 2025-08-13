Shaw Local

Multi-platinum singer Andy Grammer performs Saturday in New Lenox

Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer will perform at the New Lenox Performing Arts Pavilion Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.

By Shaw Local News Network

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter and record producer Andy Grammer will perform Saturday at the New Lenox Performing Arts Pavilion, as part of the village’s summer concert series.

According to a news release, Grammer has built his career on optimism and authenticity and continues to inspire global audiences. Known for uplifting hits like “Honey, I’m Good,” “Keep Your Head Up,” and “Don’t Give Up On Me,” Grammer’s music brings joy, connection and perseverance to the stage.

His latest album, “Monster”, dives deep into personal growth and the courage to face life’s trials head-on – blending vulnerability with vibrant, Americana-inspired sound.

Artists Raynes and Ben Abraham will open the show. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $35. For more information or to buy tickets, visit newlenox.net/455/Andy-Grammer.

