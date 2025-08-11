WONDRA brings multi-sensory nature experience to Woodfield Mall this fall

WONDRA is a fantastical attraction that blends nature, technology and storytelling into a breathtaking, multisensory journey. It opens in September 2025 in Woodfield Mall. (Photo provided by WONDRA)

A brand-new immersive experience rooted in nature and imagination is coming to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg this fall. Opening in September, WONDRA is a fantastical attraction that blends nature, technology and storytelling into a breathtaking, multi-sensory journey.

Guests will step into glowing forests, drift through floating cloudscapes and explore interactive worlds where every moment sparks wonder, according to a news release.

Spanning over 11,000 square feet, WONDRA allows guests of all ages to embark on a journey through stunning, interactive environments inspired by nature’s most extraordinary wonders. Visitors will walk among cloudscapes in dreamy skies, illuminate enchanted meadows with the sound of their voice and uncover hidden ecosystems through multi-sensory play. Every step is crafted to spark curiosity, foster emotional connection and ignite awe.

Blending immersive design with cutting-edge technology, WONDRA offers a new kind of escape, one that celebrates the beauty, mystery and power of nature. From glowing crystal caves and celestial gardens to bioluminescent realms and blooming landscapes, this immersive attraction delivers an unforgettable adventure just minutes away from home, the release stated.

Conceived, designed and brought to life in under a year by Merlin Magic Making, the creative powerhouse behind Merlin Entertainments, WONDRA quickly moved from concept to reality, bringing to life a one-of-a-kind experience that invites guests to reconnect with the natural world in a way they’ve never seen before. The attraction is produced by Merlin Entertainments and presented by Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, the release stated.

WONDRA is suitable for all ages. Guests can join the waitlist for early access to tickets on Aug. 12, and general ticket sales begin on Aug. 13. WONDRA can be found through Entrance 5 between Macy’s and the parking garage near the lower-level dining pavilion, next to Peppa Pig World of Play.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit chicago.wondraexperience.com.