Uncle Kracker to headline 2025 RomeoFest

Multi-platinum artist Uncle Kracker will headline this year’s RomeoFest, Aug. 7-10.

The four-day event is one of the area’s most anticipated summer events, which features not only live music, but carnival rides, a variety of food, activities, fireworks, laser show and more.

For over two decades, Uncle Kracker has consistently soundtracked good times with his boldly breezy blend of country, pop and rock spiked with a splash of hip-hop, according to a news release from the village of Romeoville.

He has impressively notched No. 1 entries in three different genres, topping pop, adult contemporary and country charts. The platinum single “Follow Me” hit Number One in four countries, while the double-platinum “When the Sun Goes Down” (with Kenny Chesney) vaulted to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks Chart. He made history with his cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away, which logged 28 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Adult Contemporary Radio, earning the most weeks atop any Billboard chart, according to the release.

The single “Smile” reached triple-platinum status and was heard on the TV comedy “The Office” and on a tribute montage to Regis Philbin on his final episode of “Live with Regis & Kelly.”

Uncle Kracker continues to create new music with a brand-new album Coffee & Beer out now, featuring singles “Beach Chair,” “Reason to Drink” and “Sweet 16.”

Uncle Kracker will be the headliner on Thursday night Aug. 7, taking the Romeoville Toyota Pavilion stage at 8:30 p.m. right after opening act Melissa Ann concludes.

RomeoFest is free to attend, and no special ticket is required to see the show.

For more information, visit romeoville.org/romeofest. Additional information will be added to the page as the event gets closer.