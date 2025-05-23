Raging Waves Water Park opens for the season May 24

The 58-acre Raging Waves water park, which is located at 4000 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, just off Route 47, will open for the season Saturday, May 24. (Photo provided by Raging Waves water park)

Raging Waves, Illinois’ largest waterpark, opens for the 2025 season on Saturday, May 24.

This year brings a wave of major upgrades, including the massive stadium-style AquaVision Video Wall at the wave pool, upgraded private VIP cabanas, brand-new 500-person shaded picnic pavilions for group events, enhanced food and beverage offerings and expanded park hours.

Cyclone at Raging Waves in Yorkville

With improvements designed to boost convenience, comfort, and entertainment, Raging Waves is set to deliver its most exciting season yet.

“We’re excited to kick off the season on May 24—our earliest opening day in years. With our new Season Pass offerings and improvements around every corner of the park, this will be the summer to remember at Raging Waves,” Jeff Hansen, Raging Waves’ general manager said in a news release. “Illinois’ largest waterpark is going big in 2025, and we can’t wait for our Guests to experience all the improvements when we open on Memorial Day Weekend.”

Season passes are on sale now. Raging Waves is located at located at 4000 N Bridge St., Yorkville.

For more information, visit ragingwaves.com.