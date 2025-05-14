Gia Mia Italian restaurant and pizza bar to open at Yorktown Center

Gia Mia, the popular Italian restaurant and pizza bar with locations in Geneva, St. Charles, Naperville, Wheaton, Elmhurst and Downers Grove, will its seventh location at Yorktown Center in Lombard.

The restaurant is expected to open later this summer at Yorktown, a 1.2 million square-foot shopping center with more than 150 specialty stores and 15 restaurants and eateries, according to a news release.

First opening in Wheaton in 2015, Gia Mia was founded by chef and restaurateur Brian Goewey, and is known for its wood-fired pizzas with farm-fresh ingredients in a family-friendly atmosphere.

The margherita pizza at Gia Mia, located at 13 N. 3rd St. in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

“We’re delighted to add Gia Mia to the mix of new restaurants and entertainment we are adding to the center,” said Gayle Gleespen, marketing and business development manager at Yorktown Center, in the news release. “With the addition of this popular west suburban favorite, we’re ensuring the long-term success of Yorktown Center and enriching the local community for generations to come.”

Gia Mia features chef-driven, farm-to-fork food concepts such as Neapolitan style wood-fired pizzas, creative small plates, fresh pasta, antipasto and hand-made mozzarella. Its mixology bar concept includes specialty craft beers as well as an exclusive wine list with flavors carefully chosen to complement the menu offerings.

The new location joins recent additions to Yorktown’s food scene, including:

Ancho & Agave

EMPIRE Burger+Brews

Dave & Buster’s

The Fresh Market, a specialty grocer, scheduled to open late 2025.

“We look forward to Gia Mia bringing the flavors of Naples to the guests of Yorktown Center,” Gleespen said in the release. “We’re honored to be the destination of choice for this growing food enterprise, and one that enhances the community we serve. With a mix of established restaurants like The Capital Grille and new enterprises like Gia Mia, Yorktown Center is the destination of choice for all tastes and palates.”