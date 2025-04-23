5 Things to Do in Will County: ‘We Can Be Heroes’

Duanne Walton of Morris (standing) returns as superhero Bee Man in WriteOn Joliet's radio-style theater performance of "We Can Be Heroes," Friday and Saturday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. (Photo provided by WriteOn Joliet)

1. Spring Plant Sale: 8 a.m., Friday, Saturday, Sunday, BirdHaven Greenhouse, 225 N. Gougar Road, Joliet. Check out a variety of annual pots and hanging baskets, vegetables, herbs and succulents.

2. Literature & Libations – Speed Date Great Books: 6:30-8 p.m., Friday, White Oak Library District, 20670 City Center Blvd., Crest Hill. Attendees will sample different wines while hearing about engaging books the library offers. Visitors with a library card in good standing will be able to check out books at the event. For ages 21 and up. Registration required. To register and for more information, visit the calendar of events at whiteoaklibrary.org.

3. Spring Fling: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Family-friendly party for children ages 3 to 12. Features games, music and dancing, all-age craft station, butterfly piñata and scavenger hunt in the museum after the party. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $10 per attendee per attendees or $5 per guest for museum members. To register and for more information, visit jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.html.

4. That Used to be a Farm Field: 2 p.m., Saturday, Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Presentation and discussion on the changes in Joliet in the last 100 years. For more information, call 815-740-2660 or visit the events calendar at jolietlibrary.org.

5. We Can Be Heroes: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Ten members of WriteOn Joliet will explore various aspects of heroism in original radio-style stories and poems. Admission is $5. For tickets and more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org. For more information about WriteOn Joliet, visit writeonjoliet.com.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.