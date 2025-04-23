5 Things to Do: Hike in Harvard and fly kites in Cary

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Kite fly: Color the sky during Cary Park District’s annual Kite Fly from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lions Park, located at 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Bring a kite to join the community in this free event to welcome spring. Prizes will be given to the biggest, smallest, highest flying and most unique kites. More information on Cary’s annual Kite Fly can be found here: Facebook.com/CaryParkDistrict.

Vernal Pool hike: Explore vernal pools with The Land Conservancy of McHenry County during the Vernal Pool Hike from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Harvard. Vernal pools are temporary bodies of water where frogs, fairy shrimp and toads live. Attendees are encouraged to dress to get muddy and will learn more about these springtime wetland habitats. The hike takes place on a private property and the address will be sent to those who register. Registration is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Check out more details on The Land Conservancy’s Vernal Pool Hike and register here: Conservemc.org/vernal-pool-hike.

Tree planting: Celebrate Arbor Day with the village of Huntley from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Municipal Complex pond, located at 10987 Main St., Huntley. Volunteers will be able to help plant two news trees near the pond, take home a gardening activity and take free tree saplings. Gardening gloves are recommended. Find more information on Huntley’s Arbor Day tree planing here: Huntley.il.us/residents/arbor_day_tree_planting.php.

Folk Festival concert: The Woodstock Folk Festival Spring Benefit Concert will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Stage Left Cafe, located at 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. This year’s theme celebrates the 250th anniversary of America with an exploration into liberty, justice and unity through songs. Performers include Tricia Alexander, John Benischek and Mark Dvorak and will sing familiar and originals songs. Tickets are $22 and $27 at the door. Check out more details on the Woodstock Folk Festival Benefit Concert and purchase tickets here: Woodstockfolkfestival.org.

History of wild weather: Learn about the science and history of major local storms during the Crystal Lake Park District’s Historic Wild Weather event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Colonel Palmer House, located at 660 E. Terra Cotta Road, Crystal Lake. The free family-friendly event will have exhibit tours, crafts, science experiments, storytelling, a weathervane-making station and games. An exhibit detailing the Palm Sunday Tornado of 1965 will also be on display. More information can be found here: Crystallakeparks.org.

