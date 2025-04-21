Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants to host wine tasting challenge

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants will host the "Behind the Label" wine tasting challenge through April 30 at its locations. (Sandy Bressner)

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant locations are hosting the blind wine tasting challenge “Behind the Label” now through April 30 to kick off their upcoming 20th anniversary year.

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, including the St. Charles location (pictured), will host a wine tasting challenge through April 30. (Sandy Bressner)

Led by a tasting room attendant, guests can take their shot at identifying blind wine varietals at the tasting bar.

Participants (win or lose) can enter to win one of three grand prizes including a Caribbean cruise, dinner at Cooper’s Hawk for one year and tickets to an upcoming event with celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

The 8-ounce wine tasting challenge is $12. Winners will be announced May 5.

Cooper’s Hawk has locations in St. Charles, Algonquin, Montgomery, Naperville, Downers Grove, New Lenox and more.

For more information, visit chwinery.com.