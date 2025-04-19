Best outdoor patios in Illinois Valley for spring, summer dining

As the days grow longer and the sun shines brighter, there’s no better way to soak it all in than by enjoying a meal, a refreshing drink or live music on an outdoor patio.

From charming riverside views to cozy, tucked-away spots, the Illinois Valley boasts a delightful array of al fresco experiences.

To find the best outdoor dining patios in the Illinois Valley area, we asked Shaw Local audiences to weigh in. Here are the winners of the 2024 Best of the Illinois Valley contest.

Voting for the 2025 Best of the Illinois Valley contest begins May 12 and runs through May 30. Click here to vote for your favorite businesses.

The outdoor patio with a bar at Riverfront Bar and Grill in Peru provides views of the river and a place to relax outdoors for a meal or drinks. (Mystery Diner)

BEST OUTDOOR PATIO: Riverfront Bar & Grill

Riverfront’s outdoor patio is officially open for the season! Enjoy live music on select weekend dates from bands or DJs. In addition, Riverfront has a sand volleyball league, dart boards, Golden Tee and 20 TVs to watch your favorite sporting events. The large menu includes a variety of appetizers, chicken wings and tenders, smash burgers and sandwiches, pasta, fried chicken, wraps, salads and more. 1525 Water St., Peru. riverfrontbar.com

ONE OF THE BEST: Uptown Grill

The Uptown Grill’s outdoor patio is undergoing construction, so an exact opening date is yet to be determined, but will be open for dining at some point this season. This popular restaurant and live music venue in downtown La Salle offers an intimate space for performers and full table service for cocktails and appetizers for guests. The menu includes appetizers like oysters on the half shell, saganaki, crab rangoon and truffle fries; entrees include sandwiches, steaks, seafood, pasta, chicken and much more. Ten wines are available by the glass and 100 are available by the bottle, and 12 beers are on tap. The full bar also has an extensive list of spirits for crafted and custom cocktails. 601 1st St., La Salle. uptowngrill.com

ONE OF THE BEST: Wedron Office – Wedron

The beautiful outdoor patio at Wedron Office is officially open for the season. The rural restaurant and bar is located just northeast of Ottawa at 2005 N. 35th Road. Relax with friends and family over appetizers like cheese curds, wings, mac and cheese bites, cheese garlic bread or a giant pretzel. Entrees include ribeye or strip steaks, burgers, wraps, fried chicken, shrimp, pasta and more. Food and drink specials are offered daily. Visit Wedron Office on Facebook.