5 things to do in DeKalb County: Easter egg hunts, Earth Day cleanup and more

Shaw Locla file photo – Jorge Trejo watches his son Mateo Trejo, of Cortland, as he checks out the content of his eggs during the DeKalb Park District's annual children's egg hunt at Hopkins Park in DeKalb on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Editor’s note: For a full list of Easter-related community events, visit www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle.

Saturday, April 19

1. Easter weekend in DeKalb County: Remaining themed events will offer another chance for families to hunt for eggs and enjoy breakfast with the Easter bunny.

Breakfast with the Bunny runs from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore.

The Sandwich Spring Egg Hunt runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Knights Park, 1001 N. Latham St., Sandwich.

Shabbona’s annual Easter Egg Hunt starts at 10 a.m. at 409 W. Comanche Ave., Shabbona.

Kirkland Lions Easter Egg Hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. at Franklin Township Park, 250 W. South St., Kirkland.

Waterman Easter Egg Hunt starts at 11 a.m. at Waterman Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St., Waterman.

Hinckley Lions Club Easter Ehh Hunt starts at 1 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 600 W. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley.

Westminster Presbyterian Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. at the church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

2. Teen Job Fair: Those interested in finding a summer job are welcome to visit the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., from 1 to 5 p.m. for a community Teen Job Fair. For more information, contact Steven at 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or stevenm@dkpl.org.

This month

3. Earth Day Clean-Up: Help steward DeKalb County land by participating in an Earth Day cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. April 22 hosted by the DeKalb Park District at the Hopkins Park shelter, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. No registration is required. All ages are welcome. For more information, visit www.dekalbparkdistrict.com.

4. Local Showcase and Spring Show: Bring the whole family to the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s annual showcase from 4 to 7 p.m. April 24 at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Meet local businesses and organizations, learn about local job opportunities, and engage in activities and giveaways. For more information, visit www.dekalb.org.

This season

5. Cinco de Mayo Celebration: The public is invited to the third annual Cinco de Mayo event in downtown DeKalb from noon to 8 p.m. May 4. The family-friendly celebration will take place in a new location this year: Van Buer Plaza at the corner of North Second Street and Palmer Court in downtown DeKalb. The event features activities, live music, vendors and food trucks. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

