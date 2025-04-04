Chris Kirkpatrick, ‘80s bands coming to Arcada Theatre in St. Charles this summer

The Pop 2000 Tour will be at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Image provided by the Arcada Theatre. )

The historic Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles is gearing up for a summer filled with unforgettable musical experiences.

Some of the upcoming highlights include Chris Kirkpatrick, formerly of the ‘90s boy band NSYNC, Five for Fighting, Totally ‘80s Tour featuring Tommy Tutone and Big Country, and more.

The calendar is also filled with a number of tribute bands, in addition to national touring artists and bands.

Ace Frehley – 8 p.m. Saturday, May 24

The former guitarist of iconic band KISS, known for his “Spaceman” makeup, is one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time. The setlist will include some of the biggest hits from KISS, as well as solo music. Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased here.

Jim Messina – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12

Messina, formerly the bass player for Buffalo Springfield, is best known for his partnership with Kenny Loggins, releasing music as Loggins & Messina. The duo released eight hit albums, had scores of hit songs, and sold over 16 million albums. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Dokken with George Lynch – 8 p.m. Friday, June 13

Singer Don Dokken reunites with guitarist George Lynch for the “Heaven Comes Down” tour, which also features guest Hoodlum Johnny. Dokken had several hit singles, including “Alone Again,” “In My Dreams,” “Dream Warriors” and “Burning Like a Flame,” and has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. Tickets start at $69 and can be purchased here.

Totally 80s Tour: Big Country, Tommy Tutone, Gene Loves Jezebel and Bow Wow Wow will be at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles 8 p.m. Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Image provided by the Arcada Theatre. )

Totally ‘80s Tour: Big Country, Tommy Tutone, Gene Loves Jezebel and Bow Wow Wow – 8 p.m. Saturday, June 14

Scottish band Big Country is known for their 1983 hits “In a Big Country” and “Fields of Fire.” Tommy Tutone had a huge ‘80s hit with “867-5309/Jenny,” while Bow Wow Wow’s “I Want Candy” was a staple on MTV’s early days. Ticket prices start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Pop 2000 Tour with Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-Town, BBMak, LFO and Tyler Hilton – 8 p.m. Saturday, July 19

This tour will bring you back to the early 2000s boy bands, with performances by some of the biggest artists of the era. Some of the hits you’ll hear include BBMak’s “Back Here,” O-Town’s “All or Nothing” and LFO’s smash “Summer Girls,” in addition to some of NSYNC’s biggest hits. Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased here.

Five for Fighting with Vertical Horizon – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14

John Ondrasik, the songwriter and performer known as Five For Fighting, will perform the hits “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” “100 Years,” “The Riddle” and “World.” Five for Fighting’s music has been featured in more than 300 television shows, films and commercials since the 2000s. Vertical Horizon is best known for their ‘90s hits “Everything You Want,” “I’m Still Here” and “You’re a God.” Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased here.

Winger with Close Enemies, featuring Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton – 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29

Winger returns to the Arcada with its high-energy show, featuring the band’s biggest ‘80s hits like “Seventeen,” “Headed for a Heartbreak” and “Madelaine.” Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton’s band Close Enemies will open the show. Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased here.

Additional shows coming up include The Dirty Dozen Brass Band on July 17, Dweezil Zappa on May 3, country stars Diamond Rio on May 16, as well as tributes to Pink Floyd, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton, Prince, Taylor Swift, Hank Williams Jr. and many more.

For a complete schedule of upcoming shows or more information, visit arcadalive.com.