View Illinois-produced films at ‘Shorts-A-Palooza 2025′ in Morrison

Peter Hawley, director of the Illinois Film Office, speaks at the opening of the fourth annual Northwest Illinois Film Office's Shorts-A-Palooza 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Morrison Tech. This year's festival will be April 9. (Shaw Local File Photo)

MORRISON – Film enthusiasts and supporters of local independent filmmaking are invited to attend the fifth annual Northwest Illinois Film Festival, “Shorts-A- Palooza 2025,” hosted by the Northwest Illinois Film Office.

This event, which will showcase a collection of Illinois-produced independent short films, will be Wednesday, April 9, at Morrison Tech, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison.

“Shorts-A-Palooza 2025” promises a dynamic evening celebrating the creativity, talent and storytelling skills of independent filmmakers across Illinois, according to a news release. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and screenings will begin promptly at 7 p.m.

“Shorts-A-Palooza has grown into a wonderful celebration of our region’s vibrant filmmaking community,” said Gary Camarano, executive director of the Northwest Illinois Film Office. “We are proud to provide a platform that brings recognition and appreciation to the incredible talents within our state, supporting filmmakers and showcasing the diversity and creativity of independent cinema.”

The festival will feature a curated selection of short films spanning various genres, including drama, comedy, documentary and animation. This diverse lineup reflects the rich and varied artistic visions found throughout Illinois.

Emmy winners Kelly and Tammy Rundle, founders and owners of Northwest Illinois’ Fourth Wall Films, will screen their documentary “The Amish Incident: Wisconsin vs. Yoder.”

Fresh Films, based at Augustana College in Rock Island, will share “Code 23.”

The lineup includes 12 other short films from some of Illinois’ talented filmmakers.

Admission to “Shorts-A-Palooza 2025” is free. Register at www.nwillinoisfilmfestival.com to reserve your seats.

This is a unique opportunity to meet the creative minds behind the films, participate in audience discussions, and learn about upcoming film projects and local production opportunities.

For more information about “Shorts-A-Palooza 2025” or the Northwest Illinois Film Office, visit www.nwillinoisfilmfestival.com or call Camarano at 815-772-5287.