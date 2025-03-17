Burton Cummings of classic rock band The Guess Who to perform in Joliet

Burton Cummings of classic rock pioneers The Guess Who will bring his 60th Anniversary Hits Tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

Burton Cummings of classic rock pioneers The Guess Who will bring his 60th Anniversary Hits Tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Saturday, March 22.

According to a news release from the theatre, Cummings’ music continues to resonate with fans as he is still at the top of his game as a performer, singer and songwriter.

As lead singer and songwriter for Canada’s original rock ‘n’ roll superstars, The Guess Who, Burton scored an unprecedented string of international hit singles and albums including “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “No Time,” “Share the Land,” “No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature,” “Clap for the Wolfman”, “Albert Flasher” and others, all written or co-written by Burton.

By 1970, The Guess Who had sold more records than the entire Canadian music industry combined before breaking up in 1975. The group achieved a long list of firsts including first Canadian group to reach #1 on Billboard charts, holding that spot for three weeks, and the first to earn a platinum album for U.S. sales of more than one million copies.

The vast Guess Who catalog endures today with staples of classic rock and oldies radio as well as in feature films including American Beauty, Almost Famous, Cable Guy, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Jackie Brown.

Beginning his career as a solo artist in 1976, Burton continued his winning streak with a gold record for his solo debut single “Stand Tall.” He followed his inaugural solo success with more than a dozen hit singles and albums including “I’m Scared,” “My Own Way to Rock,” “I Will Play a Rhapsody,” “Timeless Love,” “Break It to Them Gently,” “Dream of a Child” and “You Saved My Soul.”

As the voice of all the classic The Guess Who hit songs, Burton has toured with his long-time band, for the past 23 years across North America, as well as joining Randy Bachman onstage as Bachman Cummings, performing the songs from the original The Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Burton’s solo career.

Ticket prices begin at $49.50 and are on sale now.

Visit https://rialtosquare.com/ for more information or to purchase tickets.