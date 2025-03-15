March 15, 2025
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Chop’d restaurant in Plainfield to host St. Patrick’s Day improv comedy night

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
The Providence Catholic Pipes Corps performs in the Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade on Sunday, March 17, 2024 in Plainfield.

The Providence Catholic Pipes Corps performs in the Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade on Sunday, March 17, 2024 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

Skits’n’Giggles will offer an evening of improve comedy on Tuesday in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Chop’d, located at 12337 Route 59, #155 in Plainfield. Seating is limited.

For reservations and more information, call 815-782-8599 or visit thechopdlife.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

PlainfieldEntertainmentComedyWill CountySt. Patrick's DayLocalRestaurantEyes on EnterpriseThe Scene - Will & Grundy counties
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.