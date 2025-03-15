Chop’d restaurant in Plainfield to host St. Patrick’s Day improv comedy night

Skits’n’Giggles will offer an evening of improve comedy on Tuesday in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
The event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Chop’d, located at 12337 Route 59, #155 in Plainfield. Seating is limited.
For reservations and more information, call 815-782-8599 or visit thechopdlife.com.
