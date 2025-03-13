Orion Ensemble concludes season with ‘To Joy!’ performance in Aurora

The Orion Ensemble concludes its 32nd season with the program “To Joy!,” featuring works by Richard Strauss and Ludwig van Beethoven, with performances in Aurora, Evanston and Chicago. (Photo by Cornelia Babbitt)

The Orion Ensemble concludes its 32nd season with the program “To Joy!,” featuring works by Richard Strauss and Ludwig van Beethoven, with performances in Aurora, Evanston and Chicago.

The concerts are at New England Congregational Church in Aurora on April 27, PianoForte Studios in Chicago on April 28 and at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston on May 4.

For their performance of Beethoven’s Septet in E-flat Major for Strings and Winds, Op. 20, Orion will welcome back returning guest musicians Stephen Boe, viola; Robert Kassinger, bass; Andrei Muravev, bassoon; and Gregory Flint, French horn, who join Orion musicians Kathryne Pirtle, clarinet; Florentina Ramniceanu, violin; and Judy Stone, cello.

They will also perform Quartet in C minor for Violin, Viola, Cello and Piano, Op. 13 by Strauss.

Orion features four acclaimed musicians — Kathryne Pirtle (clarinet), Florentina Ramniceanu (violin), Diana Schmück (piano) and Judy Stone (cello)—who have performed throughout North America, Europe and Asia, as an ensemble and individually in solo, orchestral and other chamber music roles.

Tickets are $30, $25 for seniors (65+) and $15 for students (13+). Children 12 and younger are free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit orionensemble.org.