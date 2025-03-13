5 Things to Do: Irish music, ESO’s guest flutist, jazz, Pollinator Blitz, military show on tap

Complete with an exhibit hall, Pollinator Blitz: Bringing Conservation Home will explore practical ways to support pollinators between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. March 15 at the Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

1. Pollinator Blitz: Bringing Conservation Home: With spring around the corner, the event explores practical ways to support pollinators by growing native plants. It will feature talks by expert speakers and an exhibit hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 15 at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook. People can explore the expo hall featuring local organizations dedicated to pollinator conservation, construct one’s own pollinator garden seed bombs and shop from local vendors offering nature-inspired art, crafts and other wares. Coffee and food trucks will be available. Because of limited space, registration is requested for the educational sessions but is not required to visit the expo hall. For registration, go to dupagemonarchs.com/2025/02/06/pollinator-blitz-agenda. Visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/n3m8bebe.

2. Jazz at Lincoln Center presents the New Orleans Songbook: Pianist and percussionist Luther S. Allison and vocalists Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs will star at 7:30 p.m. March 20 in Wheaton College’s Armerding Center for Music and the Arts concert hall, 520 E. Kenilworth Ave., Wheaton. Jazz at Lincoln Center, founded in 1987 by trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, last appeared in the Wheaton College Artist Series during the 1995-96 season. Now, 30 years later, organizers said the audience can expect to hear some of the most winsome and endearing music of jazz greats such as Louis Armstrong and Ellis Marsalis. To reserve seating, visit tickets.wheaton.edu.

3. Music@Bethel will celebrate Irish favorites just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day: The classically trained musical duo The Galway Gals, comprised of guitarist Liz Berg McNichols and violinist Anna Gillan, blend the best of traditional Irish folk music with songs by modern Irish pop artists. They will perform at 5 p.m. March 16 in Bethel United Church of Christ, 315 E. St. Charles Road, Elmhurst. Visit Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/yc2h9d4j.

4. Countryside Military Show: Reenactors, military vehicles and more than 130 vendors will take part from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15 at Countryside Banquets, 6200 Joliet Road, Countryside. The show features military collectibles and artifacts spanning various eras and conflicts, including World War I and II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Spanish-American War and earlier. chicagomilitaryshows.com/countryside

5. Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra: Titled “A Grand Tour,” the concert promises a captivating exploration of American, French, Spanish and Italian music, conducted by music director Stephen Alltop. The afternoon will showcase the talents of renowned flutist Stefan Ragnar Höskuldsson, principal flutist of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, making his solo debut with the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra. Höskuldsson will perform Camille Saint-Saëns' “Odelette.” Also highlighted will be Bea Sjostrom, winner of the 2024 Stanger Young Artist Competition, performing Dvorak’s “Romance for Violin and Orchestra.” The concert will begin at 3 p.m. March 16 at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst. A pre-concert talk will start at 1:45 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the featured pieces and composers. ElmhurstSymphony.org

