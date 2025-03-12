Randy Travis and the Original Randy Travis Band coming to Rialto Square Theatre in April

The More Life Tour: Randy Travis and the Original Randy Travis Band with guest vocalist James Dupré will be at the Rialto Square Theatre on Thursday, April 10. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

The Randy Travis: More Life Tour features the legendary country singer and his co-star in the 2015 movie “The Price,” James Dupré. The Country Music Hall of Fame member’s long-time touring band, consisting of Steve Hinson, David Johnson, Lance Dary, Bill Cook, Joe Van Dyke and Herb Shucher, along with longtime tour manager Jeff Davis, will rejoin Travis on the road for the first time since before his stroke in 2013, according to a news release from the theatre.

The show will consist of Dupré and the band performing all 16 of his iconic number ones including “On The Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses.” Travis will make a special appearance on stage at the show, but is not able to sing.

Travis recently released his book “Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life.”

Always wanting to please his fans, the long-time Grand Ole Opry star also dropped two never-before heard singles this summer, “One in a Row” and “Lead Me Home.”

For more information about Travis, visit RandyTravis.com. Ticket prices start at $39.50 and are available at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.