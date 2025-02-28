Comedian Chelcie Lynn to bring Trailer Trash Tammy show to The Comedy Vault in Batavia

Comedian Chelcie Lynn will bring her Trailer Trash Tammy show to The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia for two shows May 14-15. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault )

Comedian Chelcie Lynn will bring her Trailer Trash Tammy show to The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia for two shows May 14-15.

According to a news release, Lynn is a comedian, actress, and internet personality who was recently named one of Variety’s 2021 Top 10 Comics To Watch.

She started building a fan base in 2014 when her sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy went viral. Her videos have since gained hundreds of millions of views across the internet and have launched her career on screen and in comedy touring.

She can be seen in the Duplass Brothers feature film Tangerine as “Madame Jillian” and recently starred in the digital series Coach Von Pidgeon for Funny or Die & Facebook Watch.

This is a 21 and over show.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.