‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ delivers sharp punch in Barrington

Barrington’s Parker Players production of “Glengarry Glen Ross” is exciting, in part thanks to the immersive experience for audiences happening in two different spaces within the theater.

The first act of David Mamet’s 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama takes place in an intimate Chinese restaurant. Three scenes quickly are dispatched in 30 minutes, capturing the desperation of salesmen dealing with “dud” real estate. After a 15-minute intermission, the second act transitions the audience into the theater’s larger public space depicting the real estate office of Chicago’s Premier Properties.

The title of the play derives from two of the properties being peddled: Glengarry Highlands and Glen Ross Farms. The play and its characters are based on Mamet’s own experiences working in a Chicago real estate office. Those salesmen didn’t seem to enjoy the job as much as he did. Mamet told The New York Times: “It was a wild, wild place, and I loved it.” He was an out-of-work actor who helped manage an “unscrupulous” office. Mamet says, “If anything, ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ toned down the chicanery from salesmen desperate to make their sales.”

The first performance of “Glengarry Glen Ross” premiered at London’s National Theatre on Sept. 21, 1983. Critics’ overwhelmingly positive approval helped a 1984 transfer to Chicago’s Goodman Theatre and then onto Broadway where it was nominated for four Tony Awards. It later was produced as a 1992 film, starring Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin and Alan Arkin. And on March 10, it will return to Broadway in a production starring artists including Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr, Michael McKean and Donald Webber Jr.

Every facet of human ambition, tension, suspense and vigor is brought to life under Richard Dominick’s expert vision and unifying direction. He also cast brilliantly an ensemble of seven men. Dominick said he was drawn to “Glengarry Glen Ross” because “Mamet is a rebel, and I like rebels. He never backs down, never apologized, never tried to make amends.” Artistic Director Jennifer McHugh said when Dominick brought her “Glengarry Glen Ross,” she hesitated, but ultimately decided to be “brave” and produce the play. “Mamet is an essential American voice; Mamet, as the artist, takes big swings and forces you to think.”

Dominick is also backed by a staff who pays attention to detail. Jack Myers’ costume design of suits, suspenders, ties and rolled-up shirtsleeves effectively communicates the personalities of the characters. Ray Harris’ subtle sound and lighting designs contribute to the atmosphere and aesthetics without drawing attention. And Emily Douville, Dan McHugh and Harris have designed and built a set that is clean, simple and functional in Act One and resplendent in its capture of a trashed real estate office in Act Two, replete with a working clock on the wall.

Although the dialogue is sharp, delivered with great skill and at times humorous, it is profanity-laden. There is greed, corruption, testosterone in the story of six men who try every trick in the book to close two real estate deals that will reward them with money, recognition and the Cadillac. (“I’m selling them something they don’t even want,” says Shelley.)

"Glengarry Glen Ross" will play through March 9 at The Barrington Theater. (Ray Harris)

There’s no weak link in this ensemble; all are highly credible actors.

Rich Kropp is Shelley “The Machine” Levene. He was successful years ago, but has undergone a streak of bad luck and is at risk of getting fired. His scenes of desperation, weariness and appraisal are touchingly superb.

Max McKune is Richard Roma, the handsome, cocky, self-assured big shot. He is the top name in the office, most successful in sales, smart, charming, quick-witted with noted verbal availability, and probably the winner of the Cadillac. His best line is “Always tell the truth; it’s the easiest thing to remember.”

Frank Menolascino is John Williamson, the real estate office manager. He’s young and takes a lot of profanity abuse from his older salesmen. He oversees operations, follows orders from bosses Mitch and Murray (who never appear onstage) and is a company man. They are responsible for devising the sales contest, with the top salesman winning a Cadillac and the lowest two being fired. The salesmen think John doesn’t understand them or how to sell.

Rick Yaconis is Dave Moss. He commands the stage every time he’s on because he’s an angry complainer and harbors a deep resentment toward his company. He lashes out under pressure. Yaconis can be quite frightening.

Mark Brewer portrays George Aaronow in "Glengarry Glen Ross," playing through March 9 at The Barrington Theater. (Ray Harris)

Mark Brewer is George Aaronow, a highly timid, mild, easily overpowered salesman, who is not registering sales on the board and is in danger of being fired. He has one of the best breakdown scenes in the play.

Dean Gallagher is client James Lingk, who appears in Act Two quite distraught and nervous, another timid man who fears his wife and is trying to break a deal with Roma. His meltdown is quite extraordinary.

Joe Bateman is Baylen, a police detective. He spends most of Act Two in Williamson’s offstage office, interrogating salesmen about an office break-in. He is responsible for a lot of the tension building in Act Two.

Jerry Graff is a former salesman for the company but has established a business for himself in competition with Mitch and Murray. Moss says Graff has better business practices. He never appears on stage but is frequently referred to.

Bruce and Harriet Nyborg are a couple who purchase real estate, but can never afford what they’re buying. Known as the classic “deadbeats,” they also never appear onstage, but have a major effect in Act Two.

If I had to find any fault with this production (and believe me, that’s hard), it would be the abrupt ending of the play, but that’s Mamet’s writing – no fault of Parker Players. (I heard the comment: “That’s it?”) I also would suggest Bateman have something more than a gold badge clipped to his belt to identify him as a police officer.

“Glengarry Glen Ross” often is compared to and viewed as the successor to Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.” I believe it is a modern morality play, as it focuses on virtues and vices, good and evil, and clashes between characters. This “Glengarry Glen Ross” is a magnetic, engaging and captivating production, dramatizing the world of work. And I applaud Parker Players for taking it on.

(The play is for mature audiences and contains profanity. There’s general admission seating.)

• Regina Belt-Daniels has been writing theater reviews for Shaw Local News Network for 11 years. In love with the theater since the first grade (it’s the applause), she can be found onstage, backstage or in the audience somewhere.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Glengarry Glen Ross” presented by Parker Players Theater Company

• WHERE: The Barrington Theater, 540 W. Northwest Highway, Barrington

• WHEN: Through March 9

• INFORMATION: Info@parkerplayerstheater.org, 877-672-7537, tickets at tinyurl.com/yvby88h4