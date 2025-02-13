Aurora’s Copley Theatre to present ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a winning musical that sheds a humorous light on adolescents growing up under the pressure to excel, is next in Paramount’s BOLD Series, March 12-April 27 at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. (Image provided by Paramount Theatre. )

Everyone loves a coming-of-age tale.

Combine that with the epic struggles of six middle school underdogs competing to shine in their own sport, and you have “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a winning musical that sheds a humorous light on adolescents growing up under the pressure to excel. The musical is part of Paramount’s BOLD Series lineup, opening March 12-April 27 at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Opening Nights are Wednesday and Thursday, March 19 and 20 at 7 p.m.

Audiences may recognize one of the six main characters in themselves: the perfectionist, the loner, the kid whose parents are unavailable, the imposter, the sensitive one and the overachiever. As the contestants vie for the championship of a lifetime, themes of competition, identity and alienation portray the universal awkwardness of growing up — making it the perfect nostalgic musical comedy. Entertaining tunes include “I’m Not That Smart,” “Pandemonium,” “Woe Is Me” and “The I Love You Song.”

Originally directed by James Lapine on Broadway, the musical was a two-time Tony Award winner, including Best Book for Rachel Sheinkin. Musical theater legend William Finn wrote the catchy tunes and witty lyrics for endearing characters who turn in an entertaining and heartwarming theatrical experience for all, according to a news release from the theatre.

Paramount also announced three more exciting works coming to the Copley in 2025-26 as part of its fourth BOLD Series: Sam Shepard’s American classic “True West,” directed by Paramount Artistic Director Jim Corti (July 16–Aug. 31), the Chicago premiere of the buzzy new play “Covenant” by York Walker, directed by Goodman Theatre’s Malkia Stampley (Oct. 1–Nov. 16), and the first area Equity staging of “Ride the Cyclone” since its debut in 2015, directed by Lauren Berman (March 18–May 31, 2026).

Prices for Paramount’s 2025-26 three-play BOLD Series start at $78.

For tickets and more information, visit ParamountAurora.com or call the Paramount Theatre box office, 630-896-6666.