College of DuPage to debut rare art & artifacts from Japan’s Edo period

Katsushika Hokusai: "The Great Wave off Kanagawa (Kanagawa oki nami ura)," from the series "Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji" (Fugaku sanjurokkei); Polychrome woodblock print (Nishikie), circa 1830-1832. (Photo Courtesy Edoardo Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art of Genoa.)

“Hokusai and Ukiyo-e: The Floating World, Artworks from the Chiossone Collection” will be on exhibit at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus from May 31 through Sept. 21, 2025.

According to a news release from the college, the exhibition will feature a collection of 53 works of art and 13 artifacts that have never been seen in the U.S. More than a museum show, this experience will immerse guests in Japan’s Edo period (1603-1868) through several interactive exhibits, from a serene outdoor Japanese garden to an anime exhibit.

Utagawa Kunimasa: The Actor Nakamura Nakazō II as Matsuōmaru in the wagon-stopping scene from the drama “Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami;” Woodblock print (nishiki-e); ink and color on paper; vertical ōban,1796. (Photo Courtesy Edoardo Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art of Genoa)

Works by artists such as Hokusai and Hiroshige offer a window into life during a time when the city of Edo (present-day Tokyo) thrived as the center of Japan’s economy and culture. “Ukiyo-e,” often translated as ”Images of the floating world,” refers to ephemeral Japanese paintings and woodblock prints that depicted life in Edo, when pleasurable attributes of life were encouraged, distant from the control of the military shogunate power. “Ukiyo-e” artwork showcased the city’s fashions and lively streets, and its famous places and entertainment districts, including the theater, cultural and arts quarters.

The collection includes original painted works, intricate color woodblock prints and instruments and other beautifully lacquered objects and more, making each work truly one-of-a-kind. In addition to the collection, the exhibition will immerse guests in Edo culture through several interactive areas, including a multi-media historical display, peaceful Japanese garden, anime exhibit, children’s area and interactive Edo experience that features period garments such as Shogun and Kabuki fashion replicas and more.

Widely considered as one of the most recognizable images in the world, the exhibition will feature Hokusai’s iconic masterpiece, “The Great Wave off Kanagawa.”

In addition, visitors will have the rare opportunity to view nine original works by the legendary artist. There will also be 17 works by Hiroshige, particularly known for the “Fifty-Three Stations of the Tōkaidō” series. Works by 15 of their contemporaries will also be featured, along with several artifacts from daily life in Japan from this period, including popular games, instruments and beauty tools of the time.