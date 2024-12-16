Where you can find the best breakfast in northern Illinois

The most important meal of the day deserves more than just a rushed bowl of cereal.
Whether you’re a fan of sweet stacks of pancakes, savory scrambles or just a perfectly brewed cup of coffee to jumpstart your day, we’ve got you covered.
To find out where to get the best breakfast in Kane, Kendall, McHenry and DeKalb counties and the Illinois Valley area, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox, Best of the Illinois Valley and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated breakfast restaurants in 2024, as voted by audiences.
For more information about each restaurant, click on the links below to visit their websites.
BEST OF THE FOX
BEST BREAKFAST: Apple Villa Cafe, 1961 W. Wilson St., Batavia
ONE OF THE BEST: Nosh, 22 N. 3rd St., Geneva
ONE OF THE BEST: State Street Diner, 630 W. State St., Geneva
BEST BREAKFAST: Grace Coffee and Wine, 42 W. Countryside Parkway, Yorkville
ONE OF THE BEST: Star 34 Cafe, 336 W. Church St., Sandwich
ONE OF THE BEST: Southern Belle’s Pancake House, 56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville
BEST BREAKFAST: Andy’s Restaurant, 468 W. Virginia St., Crystal Lake
ONE OF THE BEST: Breaking Bread Catering and Deli, 638 Northwest Highway, Cary
ONE OF THE BEST: Benedict’s La Strata, 40 N. Williams Ave., Suite F, Crystal Lake
DeKALB COUNTY’S FINEST
BEST BREAKFAST: Egg Haven Pancakes & Cafe, 2562 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
ONE OF THE BEST: Rise and Shine Family Restaurant, 1640 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore
ONE OF THE BEST: Pub 64, 322 W. State St., Sycamore
BEST OF THE ILLINOIS VALLEY
BEST BREAKFAST: Four Star Family Restaurant, 1270 May Road, Peru
ONE OF THE BEST: Big Apple Family Restaurant, 4610 Plank Road, Peru
ONE OF THE BEST: Liberty Family Restaurant, 1131 Shooting Park Road, Peru