Where you can find the best breakfast in northern Illinois

Challah bread creates a nice base for all the fruit, nuts and granola on this French toast combination. (Gregg Pill)

The most important meal of the day deserves more than just a rushed bowl of cereal.

Whether you’re a fan of sweet stacks of pancakes, savory scrambles or just a perfectly brewed cup of coffee to jumpstart your day, we’ve got you covered.

To find out where to get the best breakfast in Kane, Kendall, McHenry and DeKalb counties and the Illinois Valley area, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox, Best of the Illinois Valley and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated breakfast restaurants in 2024, as voted by audiences.

For more information about each restaurant, click on the links below to visit their websites.

The famous Baked Apple Villa Pancake is an oven-baked pancake with Granny-Smith apples, a cinnamon glaze and dusting of powered sugar. The dish also can be served with vanilla bean ice cream at an additional charge. (Shaw Media)

KANE COUNTY

BEST BREAKFAST: Apple Villa Cafe, 1961 W. Wilson St., Batavia

ONE OF THE BEST: Nosh, 22 N. 3rd St., Geneva

ONE OF THE BEST: State Street Diner, 630 W. State St., Geneva

KENDALL COUNTY

BEST BREAKFAST: Grace Coffee and Wine, 42 W. Countryside Parkway, Yorkville

ONE OF THE BEST: Star 34 Cafe, 336 W. Church St., Sandwich

ONE OF THE BEST: Southern Belle’s Pancake House, 56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville

McHENRY COUNTY

BEST BREAKFAST: Andy’s Restaurant, 468 W. Virginia St., Crystal Lake

ONE OF THE BEST: Breaking Bread Catering and Deli, 638 Northwest Highway, Cary

ONE OF THE BEST: Benedict’s La Strata, 40 N. Williams Ave., Suite F, Crystal Lake

BEST BREAKFAST: Egg Haven Pancakes & Cafe, 2562 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

ONE OF THE BEST: Rise and Shine Family Restaurant, 1640 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

ONE OF THE BEST: Pub 64, 322 W. State St., Sycamore

BEST BREAKFAST: Four Star Family Restaurant, 1270 May Road, Peru

ONE OF THE BEST: Big Apple Family Restaurant, 4610 Plank Road, Peru

ONE OF THE BEST: Liberty Family Restaurant, 1131 Shooting Park Road, Peru