December 07, 2024
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Elton John tribute artist to bring hits to Raue Center for New Year’s Eve show

‘Closest you’ll get to the real ‘70s Elton sound,’ theater says

By Shaw Local News Network
Ring in the New Year at Raue Center for the Arts as Elton Rohn, a tribute to Elton John, performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 31.

Ring in the New Year at Raue Center for the Arts as Elton Rohn, a tribute to Elton John, performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. (David Baldinger Photography. )

Ring in the new year at the Raue Center for the Arts as Elton Rohn, a tribute to Elton John, performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 31.

According to a news release, Elton Rohn has thrilled audiences all over North America, headlining more than 400 theaters and festival shows. Ron Camilleri, as Elton, has the vocals, piano, look and feel of the real Elton John.

This show “is the closest you’ll get to the real ‘70s Elton sound,” the Raue Center said in a news release.

Tickets start at $55, or $38.50 for RaueNOW members, and can be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake. For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.

The SceneMusicConcertCrystal Lake
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois