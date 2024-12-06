Massive barbershop chorus concert nears in Wheaton, St. Charles

More than 60 barbershop singers from across northern Illinois will form a mass chorus for matinee Christmas concerts Dec. 14 in Wheaton and Dec. 15 in St. Charles. (Photo provided by Northern Illinois Harmony Alliance)

More than 60 barbershop singers from across the western suburbs and Chicago will combine talents for Christmas concerts in St. Charles and Wheaton.

The musical program titled “We Need A Little Christmas” again will unite singers from multiple area barbershop organizations for holiday favorites and carols performed in the soaring four-part harmonies that characterize barbershop music, according to a news release. The mass chorus has adopted the name Northern Illinois Harmony Alliance.

“This is a program for all ages, and showcases some of the finest barbershop talent in this part of the state,” said Bill Murschel of Wheaton, one of the organizers of the annual event. “The energy and showmanship created by this many performers on stage is certain to be inspirational, and sure to put attendees in the Christmas spirit.”

The program will be offered twice: at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Barrows Auditorium of Wheaton College’s Billy Graham Center, 500 College Ave., Wheaton. While not a Wheaton College program, the concert is set in one of the area’s top performance venues.

The show will be repeated at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the cathedral-like Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar St., in downtown St. Charles.

Virtually all the pieces will be performed without accompaniment – or a cappella. The show will highlight full-chorus selections, quartets and ensembles.

Rich in classic harmonies, the first half of the program will feature traditional holiday favorites such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow!,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Somewhere in My Memory” (from the movie “Home Alone”) and “Christmas Waltz.”

The second portion will offer a narration of the story of the birth of Jesus interwoven with carols such as “Silent Night,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” The performance, with some instrumental solos, will come to a dramatic close with “O Holy Night” and the audience joining in to sing “Joy to the World.”

Tickets are available online at www.chorusofdupage.com/events or by calling the organization’s ticket hotline at 331-444-2740. There may be limited tickets available at the door, but people are encouraged to purchase in advance. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $15 for students age 18 and younger, and $20 for groups. Admission is free for children younger than 5.