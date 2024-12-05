Stop and sip: Enjoy a festive holiday cocktail at these suburban spots

The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles is ready to warm up your holidays with their new boozy hot chocolate flights. (Photo provided by The Graceful Ordinary)

Tis the month before Christmas and all through the ‘burbs, eateries and bars are making festive cocktails to help you unwind from the madness of shopping and traffic and everything else that makes December so exhausting.

So while you shop, stop and sip a holiday tipple while sharing a moment with friends or family.

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar has put a merry spin on a classic Mexican cocktail with the Mistletoe Margarita. The $15 cocktail features Casamigos reposado cristalino, peach liqueur, cranberry juice, citrus, fresh cinnamon-spiced cranberries and a sugar-tajin rim. They have locations in Lincolnshire, Lincolnwood, Naperville, Rosemont and Schaumburg. fatrosies.com/

The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles is ready to warm up your holidays with their new boozy hot chocolate flights. The $48 flight includes peppermint, hazelnut, bourbon caramel and Mexican hot chocolate sippers. The N/A version is $32 per flight and includes peppermint, spiced, salted caramel and classic hot chocolate. Flights will run through the end of January. thegracefulordinary.com/

Martini Room in Elgin is featuring the Candy Cane Martini as the martini of the month, made with Pinnacle whipped vodka, peppermint schnapps, white crème de cacao and cream. It’s served in a peppermint sugar-rimmed glass with a mini candy cane. martiniroomelgin.com/

The Partridge in a Pear Tree at Osteria by Capri features pear vodka, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and is topped with champagne. (Photo provided by Osteria by Capri. )

Osteria by Capri in Downers Grove is showcasing a pair of festive cocktails with the Mistletoe Manhattan (whiskey, maraschino cherry juice, cranberry juice, sweet vermouth and angostura bitters; it can be served smoked if you prefer) and the Partridge in a Pear Tree (pear vodka, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup topped with champagne). osteriadg.com/

Red Robin has a couple of candy cane-inspired beverages for the holidays. Adults can enjoy the Tipsy Santa, a mix of Tito’s vodka, Baileys and peppermint flavors topped with whipped cream and garnished with a crushed candy cane rim. And folks of any age can throw back an Oreo Cookie Magic Milkshake, handspun with vanilla soft serve, peppermint flavor, crushed candy canes and Oreo cookie crumbs. redrobin.com/

The Tipsy Santa cocktail and Oreo Candy Cane Milkshake are available at participating Red Robin restaurants during the holiday season. (Photo provided by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers)

Truluck’s in Rosemont has a couple of classic drinks with modern spins to put you in the holiday spirit. Their Holiday Nog features bourbon and bourbon cream, while the Nutcracker Rum Punch has heat and spice balanced with honey and fruit. Both drinks are $17.50. Want an even more classic approach to holiday celebrations? Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Brut Champagne (2014) is $60 per glass and $300 per bottle through Feb. 19. trulucks.com/locations/rosemont-illinois/

And should you find yourself in River Grove, Hala Kahiki is the sole Illinois location this year for the annual Sippin’ Santa popup, featuring drinks by tiki connoisseur Jeff “Beachbum” Berry. Enjoy a “Frosty the Merman” or “Jingle Bird” in a classic tiki setting that’s been around for over 60 years.