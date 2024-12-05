December 05, 2024
5 Things to Do in Will County: 48th Festival of Gnomes at Bicentennial Park Joliet

The 48th Festival of the Gnomes will be held Saturday and Sunday at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre. in Joliet.

1. Shorewood Holiday Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday; 3-8 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m., Sunday, Towne Center Park near Village Hall, Shorewood. Features include village tree lighting, visits with Santa, music and entertainment, and creative vendors.

2. JJC Holiday Concerts: Concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be held in in the JJC Fine Arts Theatre, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet. The JJC Jazz Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday; the JJC Steelband will perform 3 p.m. Saturday; and the JJC Chamber Singers and the JJC Chorale will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit jjc.edu/fine-arts-events.

3. 48th Festival of Gnomes: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre, 201 W Jefferson St., Joliet. Live stage production, gnome gift caps and caps, gnome doll raffles, cookies and hot cocoa for sale, concessions. Tickets are $5 and should be reserved in advance. Any remaining tickets go on sale one hour before each day’s show. For tickets and more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit jolietpark.org.

4. Christmas in the Commons: 4-8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22, Village Commons, New Lenox. Light displays along with our 40-foot tall lighted Santa Claus, visits from Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, synthetic skating rinks, and a variety of other activities. All activities are free, and no admission tickets are required. For a full list of activities and more information, visit newlenox.net.

5. A Christmas Carol: 7 p.m., Dec 20 and Dec. 21, and 2 p.m. Dec. 22, Plainfield High School – Central Campus, 24120 Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield. Stage version of the Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, presented by the Playnfield Players. For tickets and more information, visit plainfieldartscommunitytheatre.org.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.

