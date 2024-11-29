Unique suburban stores offer one-of-a-kind holiday gifts

Find a treasure at shop Evolve for Inner Peace. (Photo provided by Evolve for Inner Peace)

Tired of trudging aimlessly through the ails of mind-numbing big box stores trying to dig up holiday presents to throw under the tree?

Set your sights instead on unique, local shops for some totally awesome gifts. You may actually enjoy the hunt, could ramp up your cool factor in the eyes of those lucky recipients on your holiday gifting list, and maybe find something you didn’t know you couldn’t live without.

Gift of Games

82 Center St., Grayslake

(847) 752-8812

Gift of Games - Tabletop Games

Gift of Games’ mission “is to help family and friends find ways to gather together to socialize, make memories and have fun!” Their inventory includes board games for all ages, card games, miniature and role-playing games, and even painting and modeling supplies, like paint, brushes, glues, and basing materials. Several gaming tables are on location (call ahead to reserve). Gift of Games also hosts events like Board Game Night, Star Wars Unlimited, Lorcana Casual League, and more.

Oh, yes, they even carry disc golf products.

Find the perfect gift at Chic, Geek and Antique. (Photo provided by Chic, Geek and Antique)

Chic, Geek & Antique

315 Bedford Rd., Morris

(630) 334-2285

facebook.com/ChicGeekAntique/

“Shopping at CG&A is like a vacation every day” and they’re celebrating their 10th anniversary!

“It’s kind of a fun place,” says owner Thommy Evans. That’s kind of an understatement for a place that offers comic books, oddities like medical instruments, retro clothing and so much more. “We sell true antiques that run the gamut, from Victorian glassware to a $10,000 comic book,” There’s everything here from dollar items to thousands of dollars.” Past inventory has included an original Andy Warhol print to a deck of cards from the 1700s. New items arrive all the time.

Riverside Chocolate Factory

2102 W Il Rte. 120, McHenry

(815) 344-6040

Riverside Chocolate Factory

Housed in a landmark building, Riverside Chocolate Factory not only serves up a unique assortment of candy and ice cream, but you can’t miss the standout cone-shaped building itself.

Take a trip back to your childhood with their nostalgic candies or treat yourself to a box of homemade chocolates like favorites pecan turtles, pecan toffee, chocolate-covered toffee or sea salt caramels.

For those who like a little fruit with their sweets, there’s gourmet caramel apples, chocolate covered strawberries, and chocolate raspberry cups.

Country Naturals

316 316 Campbell St., Geneva

630. 232.1172

www.countrynaturalsgeneva.com

For “Unique Gifts and Selfish Necessities”

If you love the country/farmhouse look, you’re in luck. This historic, two-story 12-room home (circa 1850) is filled with farmhouse accents, candles, natural soaps, florals, primitives, garden and vintage finds. “Shop two floors of decor and goodies that will bring comfort and joy to you or a friend,” say co-owners and sisters Deb Hilton and Sue Hadley. There’s stuff for your house, stuff for your garden, even a warm pair of knitted mittens. Fun fact: Daws Butler, the voice of Yogi Bear, lived here as a teenager.

Evolve for Inner Peace

54 N Williams St., Crystal Lake

815-444-9905

https://evolveforinnerpeace.com

Just as the name implies, Evolve for Inner Peace is like an “ahh” for your body and mind.

The shop “features a lovingly curated selection of goods from around the world that enhance your conscious lifestyle and spiritual practice, as well as events and holistic services that shine a light on your path of self-discovery and inspire your alignment with who you authentically are.”

Evolve carries crystals, stones, incense, candles, smudging supplies, artisan jewelry, crystal and metal singing bowls, sound healing tools, natural body care products, unique statues and decor, books, oracle and tarot decks, meditation and yoga supplies and more.

Take a class on astrology, manifestation, intuitive development, and more. Attend a communal monthly sound meditation. A team of skilled practitioners is also available for intuitive sessions, coaching, Reiki, breathwork, meditation, clinical EFT, astrology, Tarot, and personal sound healing sessions.

Old World Gem & Jewelry

3310 W Elm St., McHenry

815-344-4010

www.oldworldgemandjewelry.com

For those who appreciate unique, high-quality, like-new jewelry, this is the shop to visit. For more than 30 years, the family-owned and operated jewelry shop has offered old world quality, service & values. After all this time, the renowned establishment continues to take pride in its offerings, including rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, pendants and more.

Call for an appointment to view their affordable modern estate jewelry and vintage and antique estate jewelry that ranges from Georgian and Edwardian periods, all the way to 1980′s Vintage.

Happenstance Goods

Oswego

630-636-7119

Happenstance Goods

“Not your Grandma’s Boring Antique Store”

For those who abhor “matchy-matchy” furniture, Happenstance carries a wide variety of vintage and antique furniture and decor, including vintage and repurposed goods, salvage, hand-crafted items, painted furniture and more, to create the perfect eclectic interior.

Find a set of vintage tin Christmas tree icicles or a Lefton Japan Miss Priss ceramic cookie jar, and other just cool stuff.

Even better, if you’re looking for something specific, sign on to their wish list.