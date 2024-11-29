Prairie Singers to perform in Ottawa, Dwight, Morris, Seneca

The Prairie Singers artists will present their 36th Christmas concert series titled "The Works of Christmas" between Dec. 1 and 8. (Photo provided by George McComb)

The Prairie Singers artists will celebrate their 36th Christmas concert series in Ottawa, Dwight, Morris and Seneca between Dec. 1 and 8, featuring “The Works of Christmas.” The choir is a chamber ensemble of vocalists from three counties: La Salle, Grundy and Livingston.

The choristers will perform music chosen to evoke Christmas memories of childhood and family gatherings, Mary with the Christ Child, and the angels, shepherds and wise men, according to a news release.

The Prairie Singers will begin the series at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Epworth Methodist Church in Ottawa .

The second concert will start at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight; people are asked to contact the library at 815-584-3061 for a reservation because space is limited.

The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris will host the choral group at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. And the series will close with a performance at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Seneca.

All four concerts are open to the public, and there will be a free-will offering at the churches.

For information, contact George McComb, Prairie Singers director, at 815-287-9806.