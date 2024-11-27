5 Things to Do: Oswego Christmas Walk, Montgomery’s Merry & Bright and more in Kendall County

FILE – An emergency vehicle light parade was part of the Oswego Christmas Walk last year in downtown Oswego. The 2024 Christmas Walk will take place 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Oswego Christmas Walk: The village of Oswego and Servbank will host the Oswego Christmas Walk 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Oswego. The event will include a tree-lighting ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the TR Miller Heating, Cooling and Plumbing main stage on the corner of Main and Jackson streets. There will be live choral music and a theatrical performance by local schools. The walk will feature Santa’s reindeer, live ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, an emergency vehicle light parade, crafts, games and giveaways. There will also be a DJ and dance troupes. For more information, visit oswegochristmaswalk.com.

2. Montgomery Merry & Bright: Starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Montgomery will host its Merry & Bright event, starting in front of Village Hall, 200 N. River St. The event will feature giveaways, music performances, a tree-lighting ceremony, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free hot chocolate and cookies, crafts, letters to Santa, Toys for Tots collection bins and the opening of the Festival of Trees. For more information, visit montgomeryil.org/189/Merry-Bright-Holiday-Events.

3. Succulent Christmas Ornament Workshop: Blooming Succulent Studio will host a Succulent Ornament Workshop noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at 52 N. Adams St., in Oswego. Attendees will learn to craft succulent ornaments and use the succulent accessory bar to decorate their ornaments. These make for the perfect gift or decoration. All materials will be provided and there will be guided instruction from succulent experts. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit bloomingsucculents.com/event-details/succulent-christmas-ornament-workshop-1.

4. Yorkville Prairie Work Eco-Restoration Day: An Eco-Restoration Day will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at Yorkville Prairie, located adjacent to Saw Wee Kee Park, 7350 Sundown Lane in Yorkville. Attendees should bring work gloves and meet at the park’s entrance at 9 a.m. to help restore the site. To RSVP, email Sam Kilgore at skilgore@oswegolandpd.org. For more information, visit bit.ly/YorkvilleEcoRestoration.

5. New Year’s Eve Party at Pinz: A New Year’s Eve Party will take place 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, at Pinz Entertainment Center, 1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. The event will include a DJ and karaoke, drinks, a food buffet, a champagne toast, party favors, a balloon drop, bowling, pool and more. Early bird tickets are $45 and must be purchased before Dec. 26. To secure a guaranteed table, purchase four early bird tickets. A table package is available for $200 before they sell out. Tickets will increase after Dec. 26 and can be purchased online. For more information, visit pinzyorkville.com/calendar/.

