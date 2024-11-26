Montgomery’s Merry & Bright event to feature tree lighting, music and more

Montgomery's Merry & Bright event will begin with a Tree Lighting ceremony and Santa visit at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in front of Village Hall, located at 200 N. River St. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The Montgomery Merry & Bright event will kick off on Sunday, Dec. 8, with festivities starting at 5 p.m. in front of Village Hall, located at 200 N. River St.

The event will feature giveaways, musical performances and the opening of the Festival of Trees, which will run through Dec. 26 at Village Hall and along River Street.

The evening will begin with the tree lighting ceremony, followed by visits with Santa. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive on the Montgomery-Countryside Fire District fire engine just after 5 p.m. on River Street.

Santa and Village President Matt Brolley will light the village tree, along with 20 additional trees decorated by local businesses and organizations along River Street.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will then head indoors at Village Hall for visits and pictures. The Oswego East Tri-M Music Honor Society will perform in the Board Room for those waiting in line or looking to warm up.

In addition, guests can watch live musical performances outdoors from Oswego East Jazz Ensemble students and enjoy professional strolling carolers, the Festive Singers, along River Street.

The 200 block of North River Street businesses are also in on the festivities.

Guests can wander to Atrevete Confections, at 216 N. River St., for a free hot chocolate, or head to Gray’s Mill Estate, at 211 N. River St., for a cookie.

Organizations like the Rotary Club of Montgomery will also be in the Village Hall Multi-Purpose Room with giveaways, crafts for kids and letters to Santa.

Additionally, the Rotary will give a special treat to children who bring non-perishable items to fill up the Rotary Free Little Pantry located at Village Hall for families needing food throughout the year.

The Toys for Tots will also have collection bins at the hall for those interested in donating a new toy for a child this holiday season.

The event, parking and activities are free thanks to Orchard Road Animal Hospital, Fox Valley Park District, Ozinga, Dieterle Memorial Home and the many business partners who have agreed to fund an outdoor tree and activity.

A few outdoor tree spaces are available for the Festival of Trees. Space is limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the event, visit montgomeryil.org or facebook.com/MontgomeryIL/.