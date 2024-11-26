Celebration of Lights kicks off Batavia’s holiday season Dec. 1

The annual Celebration of Lights Festival will illuminate the Batavia Riverwalk Dec. 1 to kick off the holiday season and welcome Santa. (Photo provided by Batavia Park District. )

The annual Celebration of Lights Festival will illuminate the Batavia Riverwalk Dec. 1 to kick off the holiday season and welcome Santa.

Presented by the Batavia Park District, this free event celebrates the magic of the season with festive and fun holiday activities, song and ceremony, culminating in Santa’s arrival and a welcome by Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke, followed by the ceremonial tree lighting, according to a news release.

“This festival is a time when our community gathers together, sharing in the magic and warmth of the season,” said Batavia Park District Executive Director Allison Niemela. “The Riverwalk is transformed this time of year, with its sparkling holiday lights, the squeals of excited children as they meet Santa, and the heartwarming sounds of a community sing-along. It fills my heart to see so many smiles and special moments with loved ones.”

From 5 to 7 p.m., enjoy hayrides, a family photo opportunity, a performance by the Batavia Community Band, a peek at live reindeer, a seasonal exhibit at the Batavia Depot Museum, a stroll on Christmas Tree Lane and a holiday craft activity at City Hall.

Explore the colorful lights and festive decorations along Christmas Tree Lane, a stretch of Riverwalk path featuring trees decorated by 35 community organizations. All decorated trees will be entered into a contest and eligible to win a prize in one of three categories: Most Original Theme, Best Holiday Spirit and People’s Choice. Everyone can vote for the People’s Choice winner via the Batavia Park District’s Facebook page through noon on Nov. 30.

To prepare for Santa’s arrival, Craig Foltos of Foltos Tonsorial Parlor will lead a community sing-along at 5:15 p.m., encouraging all to enjoy singing a few beloved holiday tunes. Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m., just in time for the ceremonial tree lighting.

At 5:45 p.m., the Peg Bond Center becomes Santa’s Warming House, open for visits and photos with jolly ol’ St. Nick.

Across the pond, the Batavia Depot Museum will host “Hometown Holidays,” an exhibit featuring local holiday traditions, and a story time presented by the Batavia Public Library from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Special guest readers will share their favorite holiday tales.

Ring in the holiday season with family-friendly activities and a visit with Santa. For more information, visit bataviaparks.org.