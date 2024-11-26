Bread & Roses Women’s Chorus to present free concert in DeKalb

Bread & Roses Women’s Chorus will share the spirit of the season with its winter concert, “Making Music in the Heart,” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb.

The concert will be directed by Lynn Fischer McCanne, Sharon McKee and Shawna Tiffin, according to a news release. Accompaniment will be provided by McCanne and Jan Vander Meer.

The concert is a mixture of seasonal songs, such as “Star of Wonder,” “Stopping by Woods” (poem by Robert Frost), “S’vivon” (a joyful Hanukkah song); well-known Beatles originals “Here Comes the Sun,” “Let It Be” and “Blackbird”; and some brand-new repertoire, such as “Orion” and “Oceans and Stars.”

“We’re especially excited to introduce two dancers, Amanda Luchsinger and Allison Stahl, from the Rock N Roll Wheelchair Dance Class with Dimensions Dance Academy in DeKalb, who will perform original choreography as we sing ‘This Is Me’ from the film ‘The Greatest Showman,’” concert organizers said in the release.

The performance will benefit DeKalb Migrant Aid, a volunteer group formed in January 2024. DeKalb Migrant Aid provides advocacy for migrant individuals seeking asylum and information about available resources, according to the release. The group is working collaboratively with individuals, nonprofit agencies, faith-based organizations and educational institutions to create Common Table DeKalb, a series of free local meals and conversation throughout DeKalb County to help build community.

There is no charge for the concert; however, donations will be gratefully received for DeKalb Migrant Aid.

The choir announces it has earned nonprofit 501(c)(3) status, so it now can apply for grants and participate in “Give DeKalb County,” through which donations can count as tax deductible.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, at 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, is wheelchair accessible.

About 25 women comprise Bread & Roses. Learn more about the DeKalb-based chorus at breadandroseschorus.org.