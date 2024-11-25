‘Cinderella’ a magical musical for all ages at Marriott in Lincolnshire

Cinderella (Jaeda LaVonne) and the Prince (Trey DeLuna) charm in the Marriott's Theatre for Young Audiences production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" musical, playing in one-hour performances through Dec. 29. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

“Cinderella” is truly an ageless tale for all ages from pint-sized to adult in the Marriott’s Theatre for Young Audiences production in Lincolnshire. There were many tiny Cinderellas in the audience watching every scene with rapt attention and eyes full of wonderment. This one-hour show is perfect for their imagination.

An extremely versatile cast of 10 carries the audience through the story and beautiful songs and score of Rodgers & Hammerstein. As usual with Marriott productions, the vocal performance of the actors, both in song and storytelling, is impeccable and resonant. The direction by Laura Rook makes all things possible in this retelling of key elements in just 60 minutes.

The Fairy Godmother (Lillian Castillo) sets a magical tone right at the start of the Marriott's Theatre for Young Audiences production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella," playing through Dec. 29 in Lincolnshire. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

Lillian Castillo as the Fairy Godmother opens the show and sparks the idea of magic from the very start. Jaeda LaVonne plays Cinderella with a sweetness and just the right amount of amazement at her good fortune. Heidi Kettenring as the Stepmother is evil, yet shows a human side in reminiscing about the ball. The King and Prince are wonderfully portrayed by Lorenzo Rush Jr. and Trey DeLuna, respectively.

The King and Queen are portrayed by Lorenzo Rush Jr. and Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel in the Marriott's Theatre for Young Audiences production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella," playing through Dec. 29. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

The masterful scenic design by David Geinosky leads to clever and smooth transitions between scenes, lending even more magic to the piece. The use of vignettes in the aisles by the actors keeps the young audience members interested and engaged. And, just when you think Marriott has thought of everything, magical bubbles accompany the spell of the Fairy Godmother.

While this rendition is short and sweet, the musical numbers “In My Own Little Corner” and “A Lovely Night” are nostalgic storytelling vehicles all on their own. Many of the older audience members are entranced and smiling through it all, while Cinderella surprises even herself at her good fortune and ability to capture the Prince’s heart along with everyone in view. This is a perfect storybook holiday treat for everybody. And watching it through the eyes of all the young princesses in attendance is just icing on the cake.

(Note to readers: Our reviewer also highly recommends Marriott’s main holiday production of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” musical, playing through Dec. 29.)

• Mary Beth Euker is a founding director of Cricket Theatre Company in Lake Zurich, Illinois, has appeared in shows at Devonshire Theatre in Skokie and Woodstock Opera House, and directs at Lake Zurich Middle School North and Spencer Loomis Elementary School.

IF YOU GO:

• WHAT: Marriott’s Theatre for Young Audiences’ “Cinderella” musical

• WHERE: Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire

• WHEN: 60-minute performances through Dec. 29

• COST: Tickets start at $15.75

• INFORMATION: www.MarriottTheatre.com, 847-634-0200