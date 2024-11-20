Light up the night: Annual holiday tree lightings illuminate the suburbs in days ahead

VW Vocho Club Chicago earned best in show at the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade on Nov. 25, 2023. The 2024 event is Nov. 30. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

The holiday season is here and communities around the suburbs are preparing to light up their trees, bringing festive cheer to residents and visitors alike. Here’s a listing of upcoming Christmas celebrations happening over the next week.

Friday, Nov. 22

Aurora Winter Lights Festival: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, on Downer Place, from Water Street to River Street, Aurora. At 6:30 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus lead the illuminated parade at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with the mayor, will light the city’s holiday tree at 6:50 p.m. And then watch the drone show at 7:05 p.m. along the banks of the Fox River. Afterward, on Stolp Avenue, between Downer Place and Galena Boulevard, there will be food vendors, roaming costumed characters and music at Millennium Plaza. Free. aurora-il.org.

Yorkville Holiday Celebration Weekend: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 in downtown Yorkville, community performance begin, including Yorkville High School Madrigal Singers from 6:15-6:30 p.m. The holiday parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m., followed by YPAC Dancing Santas, and the tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. The celebration continues Saturday, Nov. 23 with Santa visits at the American Legion from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown McHenry Holiday Walk: Stroll through the streets of downtown McHenry for this year’s Holiday Walk from Nov. 22 to 24 at Veterans Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St. Enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides, trolley rides, a scavenger hunt, write letters to Santa and meet Santa under the gazebo. Join the city in flipping the switch of twinkling lights around the streets, enjoy plenty of games and craft activities for kids Saturday, and watch the Toys for Tots parade Sunday. Find more details about McHenry’s Holiday Walk here: mchenrychamber.com/downtown-holiday-walk.

Saturday, Nov. 23

An Almost Winter Day: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at SEBA Park, 151 S. Water St., South Elgin. Cookie decorating, craft station, snowball slingshot, letters to Santa, tree decorating contest, ice sculptor, dog sled demos by Free Spirit Siberian Rescue and pictures with Santa from 2-4:45 p.m. Village tree lighting at 5 p.m. at Panton Mill Park. southelgin.com.

Friday, Nov. 29

Woodstock Lighting of the Square: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in historic Woodstock Square. Holiday carolers, kids’ activities, and the opening of the annual Opera House Christmas Tree Walk. Santa will arrive before the lighting ceremony to greet children and take photos. At 7 p.m., see the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights illuminating park trees and Square buildings. Free. woodstockilchamber.com.

Downers Grove Tree Lighting Ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Main Street train station, 5001 Main St., Downers Grove. Features Santa and music from the Downers Grove High School District 99 marching band and the Downers Grove Choral Society. downtowndg.org.

Glen Ellyn Holiday Walk: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, on Main Street and Crescent Avenue, Glen Ellyn. Gather for the Holiday Walk at 5 p.m. Santa will emerge from the firehouse and start his march down Main Street to light the star on top of the tree at 6 p.m. Photos with Santa at the firehouse from 6:30-8:30 p.m. glenellynchamber.com/holiday/.

St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Weekend: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, with the Lighting of the Lights ceremony on the First Street Plaza in St. Charles. Music by the St. Charles North and East chorales and photos with Santa until 7 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 30, see a free showing of “The Grinch” at 10 a.m. at the Arcada Theatre; doors open at 9 a.m. The Electric Christmas Parade, with decorated parade floats, high school marching bands and Santa Claus, steps off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday down Main Street. Santa’s House is open from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, on First Street Plaza. stcholidayhomecoming.com.

Downtown Wheaton Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the south pavilion in Wheaton. The tree lighting follows the Wheaton Christmas Parade. The tree will be lit from 4-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 7. downtownwheaton.com/christmastree.

Festival of Lights Parade: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Crystal Lake. This year’s theme, “Wish You Were Here: An Island Christmas,” features tropical holiday vibes. downtowncl.org/events/festival-of-lights/.

Naperville Holiday Parade of Lights: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Steps off from the Centennial Beach parking lot and heads east on Jackson Avenue, north on Webster Street, past the viewing stand, west on Van Buren Avenue, and ending at Naper Elementary School. The parade features brightly lit floats, performers, parade units and Santa. napervillerotaryparade.org.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Elgin Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at DuPage Court, Elgin. The mayor, city council members and Santa will turn on the holiday tree lights. Free activities and entertainment for guests of all ages. The tree will be illuminated through January and include a synchronized light show on select weekdays. elginil.gov/2499/Winter-Holiday-Events.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Batavia Celebration of Lights: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. Holiday crafts, a community sing-along, Batavia Community Band performance, ceremonial tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., a visit with Santa in Santa’s Warming House, story hour, visits with reindeer and Christmas Tree Lane. Free hayrides with a donation of food or $1 cash, which benefits the Batavia Food Pantry. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Friday, Dec. 6

Holiday in the Hills: 3-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Campton Hills Village Hall, 40W270 LaFox Road, Suite B, Campton Hills. Features a choir singing holiday songs, a visit from Santa and K-9 Koda, candy canes, pastries, hot cocoa, crafts, hayrides and the lighting of the tree. Free. camptonhills.illinois.gov.

Oswego Christmas Walk: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Oswego. Featuring performances by local choirs, Santa’s reindeer, live ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, the village’s annual tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. and an emergency vehicle light parade. oswegochristmaswalk.com.

Dickens in Dundee: 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in East and West Dundee. In West Dundee, tree-lighting ceremony, gingerbread house making, Festival of Trees, Santa’s Petting Zoo and Dundee Lions’ Christmas tree sales in Grafelman Park. In East Dundee near the Depot, 319 N. River St., tree-lighting ceremony and Santa arrives at 5:45 p.m. Friday. Activities include Living Windows from 6-8 p.m., visits with Santa from 6-9 p.m. with free hot chocolate and cookies, “Those Funny Little People” Toy Making Elves, Frozen Robins Caroling Quartet, character appearances, free horse-drawn carriage rides and more. The Riverside Parade of Lights steps off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on South Lincoln Avenue in West Dundee, then heads north to cross the Main Street Bridge in Carpentersville, then south on Washington/Water Street to East Dundee, ending at Railroad Street around 7 p.m. The parade marshal is Joe Minoso, who plays Joe Cruz on “Chicago Fire.” dickensindundee.org or eastdundee.net.

Geneva Christmas Walk: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Geneva. Santa and Santa Lucia arrive between 6-6:30 p.m. Tree lighting on the historic Kane County Courthouse lawn. First candy cane of the season, Santa Claus and Santa Lucia visits, strolling carolers, a live Nativity, roasted chestnuts and holiday window displays. Free. genevachamber.com/events/christmas-walk.

Fox River Grove’s tree lighting: Light up the village’s Christmas tree at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Fox River Grove Village Hall, 305 Illinois St. Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus for photos, listen to carolers, shop from local vendors and touch a truck at the police department parking lot. Enjoy trackless train rides, crafts and games for the whole family. Find more information at facebook.com/frgliving.

Saturday, Dec. 7

A Very Merry Huntley: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Town Square, 11704 Coral St., Huntley. Running of the Elves 5K, Kriss Kringle Market, kids’ games and crafts, trackless train rides, and voting for your favorite decorated tree. Community dinner at the Legion Hall. At 5 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive on a fire truck to light the square before the holiday fireworks show and visits with Santa in the gazebo. huntley.il.us.

Algonquin Miracle on Main: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, on Main Street plaza in Algonquin. Live holiday performances, ice-sculpting displays, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live reindeer, trackless train rides, Old Town holiday displays, kids’ activities, hot chocolate and the arrival of Santa. Tree lighting at the historic village hall plaza. Free. algonquin.org/recreation.

Elburn Christmas Stroll: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Elburn. Elburn Chamber’s 30th annual event with holiday photos, Kriss Kringle Market at Obscurity Brewing, crafts, live reindeer, balloon artist, treats and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive on the fire truck for the tree lighting at 4 p.m. Madrigals will perform at 5:30 p.m. elburn.com/christmas-stroll.

Holiday in the Hollow: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Sabatino Park, 1 Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Music by Sleepy Hollow Elementary School, Circle-of-Cheer Christmas trees, Santa visits, and lighting of the trees and flagpole. Free. sleepyhollowil.org.

5th annual Wayne Tree Lighting: 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Historic Depot building, off Army Trail Road, Wayne. The Citizen of the Year will light up the holiday tree. Hot chocolate and cookies, commemorative ornaments, kids’ crafts, self-tour of the historic depot, carol singing and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Take a photo with Santa. The tree will be illuminated throughout January. Free. villageofwayne.org.

Christmas in Harvard: Plenty of holiday events will be happening Dec. 7 all over the city of Harvard. Stop by the Harvard Diggins Library for a Christmas party, view gingerbread creations, shop a vendor market at Starline Factory and do the Egg Nog Jog 5k at City Hall. Wrap up the day with the Harmilda’s Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. at 201 W. Diggins Street. The lighted parade will conclude with the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree. More details can be found at naturallymchenrycounty.com/event/christmas-in-harvard/2415.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Merry Cary: Get festive during the Merry Cary Holiday Parade and Festival from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at 100 W. Main St. in downtown Cary. Enjoy pony rides, sleigh rides, carolers, a petting zoo, face-painting, a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating, games, music and a visit with Santa and the Grinch at the family-friendly event. The parade will be filled with festive floats and kicks off at 1 p.m. Find more information on the Merry Cary Holiday Parade at facebook.com/carygrovechamber.