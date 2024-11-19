‘A Motown Christmas’ coming to Rialto Theatre in Joliet

For the fourth consecutive year, “A Motown Christmas” will return to the Rialto Square Theatre Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

For the fourth consecutive year, “A Motown Christmas” will return to the Rialto Square Theatre Saturday, Dec. 7.

The show features a world-class vocal group assembled from past and present members of three of Motown’s most legendary groups: The Temptations, The Miracles and The Contours.

According to the Rialto, “A Motown Christmas” is a powerful show combining Motown’s greatest hits with favorite holiday classics. The show features Motown’s trademark dazzling choreography and unforgettable harmonies performed in that memorable, soulful Motown style.

The show here in Joliet is part of the group’s annual holiday tour that includes 25 shows scheduled in 10 states.

Over the course of their career, the Temptations have released four Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and 14 Billboard R&B number-one singles. Their material has earned them three Grammy Awards. The Miracles have charted over 50 Billboard hit singles between 1959 and 1978, including 26 Top Ten Billboard R&B Hits, with four R&B # 1′s. In the 1960s, The Contours charted eight hits, including Motown’s first million-seller and its fastest-rising hit of all time, “Do You Love Me.” In 1988, after the release of the movie, “Dirty Dancing,” starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, “Do You Love Me,” roared back on the charts.

Tickets for A Motown Christmas are available online at rialtosquare.com, or by visiting the Rialto Box Office. Prices start at $53.