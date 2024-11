The Model Train Fair & Farm Toy Show is scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

The Model Train Fair & Farm Toy Show is scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Cost is $5 for adult admission. There will be several train layouts on display. All types of farm toys from tractors to combines in all different brands also will be sold. Additionally, there will be all types of model train equipment from Thomas to HO and O Gauge.