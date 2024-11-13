5 Things to Do: STEAM Drop-Off Event, SIP and Paint Party and more in Kendall County

DNA Active Lifestyle Outfitters promotes Small Business Saturday on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Plainfield. CodeForce will host a STEAM Drop-Off Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, so parents can enjoy Small Shop Saturday, at 5 W. Washington St., in Oswego. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Stoneware Fall Baking Dish Workshop: From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16, there will be a fall baking dish class at Arts on Fire in Plano. Attendees will learn how to apply glaze on stoneware dishes, which are made up of heavier clay that is food, microwave and oven safe. A variety of pans/dishes are available to paint and range in price from about $33 to $55. There is also a $7 fee. Pottery will be paid for at the end of the class or can be purchased online. Arts on Fire is located at 217 E. South St. For more information, visit artsonfireplano.com/events/stoneware-fall-baking-dish-workshop-11-16.

2. Holiday SIP and Paint Party: From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, SIP Parties will partner with Rosati’s Pizza Pub of Yorkville to host a Holiday SIP and Paint Party. There will be 60 pre-drawn painting designs for attendees to choose from, and Cliff Harman will give professional advice on painting designs on wood pallets and canvases. Harman will provide entertainment as well. Attendees will be able to pick between a 11-by-17-inch wood pallet or a 16-by-20-inch canvas, and a set of 10 take-home paintbrushes will be provided. Seating will come on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are $50 and must be purchased at least a day prior to the event. Rosati’s Pizza Pub of Yorkville is located at 1985 Marketview Drive. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/rosatis-pizza-pub-of-yorkville/pre-drawn-sip-paint-experience-at-rosatis-pizza-pub-in-yorkville-sunday-nov-17th/531068519861367/.

3. Wednesday SINGO: From 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, there will be a SINGO event at Pinz Yorkville, located at 1211 N. Bridge St. The SINGO will be themed and feature prizes, $7.99 burgers and fries, $11 domestic pitchers and $6 house flavored long islands. There will be another SINGO on Wednesday, Nov. 27. For more information, visit pinzyorkville.com/calendar/.

4. Princess Party: From 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, there will be a Princess Party at Sandwich Public Library District. Princess Moana will be at the library to read a story. There will also be island-themed snacks, activities and photo opportunities. This event is for children ages 4 to 12. Registration is required and the cut off is at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. The library is located at 925 S. Main St. For more information, visit sandwichpld.org/events/kids-programs/princess-party.

5. Celebrate Small Shop Saturday with STEAM Drop-Off Event: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, parents wanting to celebrate Small Shop Saturday, an event celebrating local businesses and inviting the holiday season, can drop their kids off at CodeForce, located at 5 W. Washington St., in Oswego. Children ages 5 to 12 will get to participate in CodeForce’s STEAM curriculum, featuring a variety of gadgets and technology, including the Oculus. This event is $25 per child. For more information, visit codeforceoswego.com/events/celebrate-shop-small-saturday-in-downtown-oswego-with-our-steam-drop-off-event-2.

