Let’s Make it a Shop Small Season!

Everyone knows about Shop Small, and does a great job supporting it. This year we are doing a Shop Small Season with special promotions in downtown Oswego through the Downtown Association.

In downtown Oswego, Shop Small Season begins on November 7th to kick off the holiday shopping. Stores will be decorated with their holiday best, and starting November 7th through December 14th every purchase you make at a participating downtown business gets you the opportunity to enter into a raffle – your purchase is your entry. Just ask for a raffle ticket with your purchase.

Check www.oswegodowntown.org and the Oswego Downtown Facebook page for a list of participating businesses. Every week there will be a winner drawn for Downtown Dollars, and on December 16th all raffle tickets will be combined. Ten $100 prizes, ten $50 prizes, and ten $25 prizes will be drawn (you can only win one prize on the 16th). All weekly winners will also have a chance for the 16th drawing.

Our small businesses don’t have the financial resources to compete with the big box stores or online shopping, so let’s put a focus on looking local first. The economy has created its own issues with the rising cost of everything from groceries to gas, utilities, and interest rates.

Small business plays a big role in the local economy. The best way to spread holiday cheer is to shop local this year — who we buy from will decide who’s standing later. Let’s make sure all the small businesses we love are on that list!

Shopping small is more than just a catchphrase — it’s a culture shift. These businesses sponsor your kids’ sports teams and help build community in the town. If you want them to continue to stay open and sponsor/donate, we need to ensure they have enough revenue to remain in the community.

Let’s help Oswego businesses stay around, and support them especially during Shop Small Season!

