5 Things to Do: St. Charles Turkey Trot 5K, Art of the Dessert fundraiser and more in Kane County

Make your own ornament on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Geneva Public Library. Make your appointment ahead of time. (Paula Krapf)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. Project of the Month: Glowforge - Make An Ornament: On Friday, Nov. 15, there will be an ornament-making project at Geneva Public Library District, located at 227 S. Seventh St. Attendees will have the opportunity to customize a wooden ornament. This is a monthly program, and appointments are necessary to participate. On Fridays, appointments are available ç. One appointment is allowed per person every month. This event is geared toward adults. For more information, visit gpld.org/event/11430042.

2. Fox Valley Dog Show: Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17, the Fox Valley Dog Show will take place at the Kane County Fairgrounds, located at 525 S. Randall Road, in St. Charles. The show will feature all dog breeds. For more information, visit kanecountyfair.com/Events.

3. Art of the Dessert: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, the St. Charles Arts Council will hold its third annual Art of the Dessert fundraiser at The Graceful Ordinary, located at 3 E. Main St., in St. Charles. Tickets are $50 and include a champagne toast, “Thank You” goodie bag and more. Attendees will also be able to bid on desserts to take home in time for Thanksgiving. For more information, visit stcharlesartscouncil.org/art-of-the-dessert.html#/.

4. St. Charles Turkey Trot 5K: From 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, the second annual St. Charles Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will take place at St. Charles North High School, located at 255 Red Gate Road. There will be Kuiper’s Donuts at the finish line and a choice of a fleece hoodie or long-sleeve. Races are chip-timed and there is a fun run and kids’ categories. Registration is required and ranges from $0 to $42.99 depending on the race chosen and the age group. Proceeds benefit St. Charles North Booster Club. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/st-charles-north-high-school/st-charles-turkey-trot-5k/1814017339111027/ or allcommunityevents.com/stcharlesturkeytrot.

5. A Very Zen Christmas: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, there will be a Christmas event at Zen Loft Collective, located at 103 E. Wilson St., in Batavia. There will be Christmas mini photo sessions available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. provided by Angela Schnell Photography. Sessions are $75. At 2:15 p.m., there will be a storytime event with Santa, featuring cookies and hot chocolate. Santa will provide gifts to each child in attendance. Registration is required. For more information, visit zenloftcollective.com/offerings/a-very-zen-christmas.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.