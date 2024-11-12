River Valley Players in Henry to perform ‘Anything Goes’

The cast of "Anything Goes" performed by the River Valley Players. (Photo provided by Charlotte Balensiefen)

“All Aboard” with River Valley Players Fall 2024 production of “Anything Goes” as it sets sail with Deanne Crook, as the dazzling Reno Sweeney, Jeremiah Noar as the love struck Billy Crocker, Christine Gaspardo as the vivacious Irma and Donald Knuckey as the notorious Moon Face Martin.

“Anything Goes” opens Friday, Nov. 15, with continued performances Nov. 16,17, 22 and 23. Dinner theater shows (Nov. 15, 16, 17) are $40 per person. The ticket includes admission to the show, salad bar, buffet dinner, iced tea or coffee and three complementary drinks of choice. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, and at noon Sunday, Nov. 17 .

River Valley will offer two “show only” performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23. Show only tickets are $20 per person, however, an array of desserts beverages and concessions will be available for an additional purchase. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

“Anything Goes” is Cole Porter at its best, wrapped around a charming story about a stowaway (Billy Crocker) on a cruise ship, in pursuit of the lovely Hope Harcourt, only to learn she is betrothed to another. He teams up with an evangelical nightclub singer, and an array of other quirky characters to win his love in this madcap, hilarious, musical comedy. Come aboard the SS American and experience, memorable music, dance, laughs and the age old tale of boy meets girl. “Anything Goes” is a hilarious ship board romp, wrapped around one of Cole Porter most magical scores.

Tickets are available online at rvphenry.org or phone at 309-238-7878. The theater is located at St John XXIII Community Center, 1301 Second St., Henry.

River Valley Players production of “Anything Goes” is partially funded by the Sun Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council.