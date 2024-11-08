5 Things to Do: Spend an evening with Henry Winkler in Woodstock and shop at a merry market

Members of the Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline entertain as they pass by during the annual Festival of Lights Parade in 2021 in downtown Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Here are two things to do this weekend:

Merry market: Sip and shop from more than 40 local vendors at the Quarry’s seventh annual Merry Market on Friday and Saturday at the cable park, 5517 Route 14, Crystal Lake. Enjoy festive decor, a hot cocoa bar, speciality cocktails, food and fire pits at the outdoor market. Stop by Saturday for the Candy Cane Kid Lane to jump in a bounce house, meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and enjoy holiday games and crafts. Hours are from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $2 for adults and $5 per child for the Candy Cane Kid Lane. Check out more information on the Merry Market here: thequarrycablepark.com/upcoming-events.

An evening with Henry Winkler: The Woodstock Opera House, located at 121 Van Buren St., will host “An Evening with Henry Winkler” at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Emmy Award-winning actor, director, producer and bestselling author will share stores in an intimate setting. Known for his unforgettable portrayal of the iconic “Fonz” from “Happy Days,” Winkler will share insights into his successful 50-year career in Hollywood. Tickets range from $75 to $300. Visit the Woodstock Opera House’s website for more details on Henry Winkler’s appearance and to purchase tickets: Woodstockoperahouse.com.

Two things to do this month:

Holiday walk: Stroll through the streets of downtown McHenry for this year’s Holiday Walk from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 3400 Pearl St. View the festive outdoor decorations while cozying up in a horse-drawn sleigh ride, meeting Santa under the gazebo and listening to the McHenry High School Vocal Warriors sing carols. Join the city in flipping the switch of twinkling lights around the streets, and enjoy plenty of games and craft activities for kids. Find more details about McHenry’s Holiday Walk here: Mchenrychamber.com/downtown-holiday-walk.

Festival of lights parade: Light up the night for the holidays during Crystal Lake’s annual Festival of Lights Parade at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 in downtown Crystal Lake. This year’s theme of “Wish You Were Here: An Island Christmas” will feature decorations of palm trees, ukuleles and holiday cheer under the stars. Floats with dazzling displays will light up the city’s only nighttime parade. Check out more information on Crystal Lake’s Festival of Lights here: Downtowncl.org/events/festival-of-lights.

One thing to do this season:

Merry Cary: Get festive during the Merry Cary Holiday Parade and Festival from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in downtown Cary, located at 100 W. Main St. Enjoy pony rides, sleigh rides, carolers, a petting zoo, face-painting, a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating, games, music and a visit with Santa and the Grinch at the family-friendly event. The parade will be filled with festive floats and kicks off at 1 p.m. Find more information on the Merry Cary Holiday Parade here: Facebook.com/carygrovechamber.