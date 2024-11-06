Restaurants open for Thanksgiving in northern Illinois

Looking for a delicious and stress-free Thanksgiving dinner? Many restaurants throughout northern Illinois are offering special holiday menus to take the hassle out of hosting, cooking, and cleaning up.

From traditional feasts to modern twists, there’s something to satisfy every palate. Here are some restaurants serving up fabulous holiday menus on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28.

Sorrento’s Restaurant, Maple Park

Sorrento’s Restaurant will feature its famous prime rib on the Thanksgiving menu, along with a turkey dinner. Other menu items include filet mignon, strip steak, fried shrimp, baked ham, orange roughy, and chicken Parmigiana. The children’s menu features spaghetti, baked ham, chicken fingers, and roast turkey. A longtime staple in western Kane County, the Italian steakhouse opened in 1974, and is located at 50W187 Route 64 in Maple Park. For more information, visit sorrentosranch.com or call 815-895-5466.

Balmoral Restaurant, St. Charles

This authentic Scottish restaurant is serving up an American feast on Thanksgiving. The turkey roast dinner will have roasted turkey breast with gravy and sides of mashed potatoes, green beans, honey-glazed carrots, sausage stuffing and Yorkshire pudding. The dinner is $45 per person, and seatings begin at noon. Call 331-901-5224 to make a reservation. balmoralrestaurant.com

Lucille at Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace

Enjoy an elegant Thanksgiving brunch at Lucille, located at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. The vast menu includes unlimited visits to all of the stations, which encompass appetizers, breakfast items, made-to-order eggs, carvings of turkey, ham, prime rib and more, soups and salads, and, of course, a dessert table filled with pumpkin pie, pecan pie, ice cream, cookies, and more. Adults are $115, children ages 5-12 are $40, and children age 4 and younger are free. Prices include unlimited mimosas, Bellinis, Champagne, a Bloody Mary bar, coffee, and tea. For more information or to make a reservation, visit lucillerestaurant.com.

Woodlands Restaurant at Eagle Ridge Resort, Galena

Spend the holiday weekend relaxing at the beautiful Woodlands Restaurant at Eagle Ridge Resort among the rolling hills of northwest Illinois. The Thanksgiving buffet menu includes a variety of salads and appetizers, rosemary and sea salt encrusted top sirloin, slow roasted turkey breast, seasoned pork loin, corn bread and fresh sage stuffing, glazed sweet potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, and more. Desserts include pumpkin pie, caramel apple streusel pie, cheesecake, and more. The buffet will be available from 1 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $42 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 815-776-5066, or visit eagleridge.com/galena-woodlands-restaurant.

Public Landing, Lockport

Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast from Public Landing’s special Holiday Harvest menu. The first reservation seatings are at 11 a.m. and the last are at 4 p.m. The menu includes a traditional Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, ham, green beans, sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberries. Other entrees include Baked Virginia ham, oven roasted turkey, roasted duck, grilled salmon, filet mignon, prime rib, and more. For more information or to make a reservation, visit publiclandingrestaurant.com or call 815-838-6500.

The Turf Room, North Aurora

The Turf Room will serve brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving their regular dinner menu as well as a turkey dinner that features roasted turkey breast stuffed with ancho spiced tamal, butter poached sweet potatoes, green bean almondine, and cranberry relish for $31.95. Dinner entrees include a variety of seafood dishes, harvest duck, surf & turf, steaks, chops, and more. Call 630-906-9300 to make a reservation or visit theturfroomrestaurant.com.

White Pines Lodge, Mt. Morris

White Pines will host a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The buffet includes roast turkey, Swedish meatballs, maple glazed ham, candied sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, whipped potatoes, old-fashioned stuffing, and more. Prices are $39 for adults and $15 for kids ages 4-12. Call 815-655-2400 for reservations. For more information, visit https://visitwhitepines.com.

Mio Modo, St. Charles

Yes, you can forgo the traditional Thanksgiving meal and opt for an Italian dinner at this downtown St. Charles restaurant. The menu includes a variety of pastas, Italian chicken and seafood dishes, salads, and more. For more information, visit miomodo.com.

Arrowhead Golf Club, Wheaton

Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet with seatings available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu items include a salad bar, a selection of breads, glazed carrots, baked mashed potatoes, sausage apple stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, cider-brined turkey, and cherry bourbon glazed baked ham. Desserts include assorted pies, seasonal cheesecakes, and assorted mini-desserts. A children’s menu is available. Open to the public. Adults are $49.95, children ages 5-12 are $21.95, and kids age 4 and under eat free. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 630-510-5070. Visit arrowheadgolfclub.org for more information.

Avante Banquets, Fox River Grove

Seatings for the Thanksgiving buffet are at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. The menu will feature roasted ham, herb-roasted turkey, and slow-roasted prime rib, as well as brown sugar glazed sweet potatoes, traditional turkey stuffing, rigatoni alla vodka, mashed potatoes, and more. Desserts include pumpkin pie, a deluxe sweet table with a chocolate fountain, and more. A kids menu will also be available. Adults are $59, children ages 7-13 are $25, and children age 6 and under eat free. For more information, visit avantebanquets.com.

Hank’s Farm, Ottawa

Hank’s Farm is well known in the area for its fabulous brunch, but for Thanksgiving, the dinner buffet takes the stage. The Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet, which will be served in both the main floor and upstairs areas, is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No breakfast items will be on the buffet menu. Reservations are required. Call 815-433-2540 or visit hanksfarm.com for more information.

Hotel Baker, St. Charles

A special Thanksgiving buffet will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the historic Hotel Baker in downtown St. Charles. The menu includes a traditional turkey dinner, braised short ribs, baked ham, and shrimp bow tie pasta; sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, cranberry orange sauce, dinner rolls, and bacon green bean casserole; and an assortment of pies, fruit cobbler, and cheesecakes for dessert. Prices are $79 for adults, $55 for children ages 4-12. Call 630-584-2100 to make a reservation. For more information, visit www.hotelbaker.com.

Port Edward, Algonquin

Enjoy Port Edward’s Thanksgiving Champagne Brunch overlooking the Fox River. The buffet will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu items include seafood, turkey and prime rib hand-carving stations, a breakfast station, side dishes, soups, salads, desserts, and more. Prices are $68 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 847-658-5441. For more information, visit portedward.com/.

Starved Rock Lodge, Oglesby

Enjoy your Thanksgiving meal in the backdrop of beautiful Starved Rock State Park. The buffet will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The menu includes roast turkey, red wine braised pot roast, baked salmon, fried chicken, ricotta-stuffed shells, and baked ham. Sides are Yukon mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, bread dressing, sweet potato casserole, and more. The dessert table will have assorted cheesecakes, pumpkin pie, cream pies, assorted dessert bars, fudge brownies, and more. Breakfast items will also be available. Adults are $47.95, children ages 10 and under are $24.95, and children under age 3 are free. Reservations and pre-payment are required. For more information, visit starvedrocklodge.com or call 815-220-7386.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper’s Hawk, which has locations in Algonquin, Downers Grove, Montgomery, South Barrington, and St. Charles, will offer a special Thanksgiving menu. Indulge on butternut squash soup, slow-roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and more traditional holiday fixings. The Thanksgiving meal is $34.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids ages 12 and under. The regular menu will also be available. Reservations are recommended. chwinery.com