5 Things to Do: Veterans Day tribute, Turkey’s and Treats and more in Kendall County

Dick Miller (96) of Aurora shared his memories of service at the 10th annual Veterans Day tribute held by Chapel On the Green, an area nonprofit, on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022, in the chapel at 107 W. Center St in Yorkville. The nonprofit will host its 12th annual Veterans Day tribute beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (David Petesch)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Turkey’s and Treats: From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, Arts on Fire in Plano will host a turkey-painting event, followed by treats being served. Participants will create a colorful clay handprint turkey, and treats will be available. The fee is $5 to register per participant, or $20 if an attendee would like a painter to paint their turkey for them. Actual fees are $22 for kids ages 5 and up with parental help, $24 for kids ages 6 and up and $28 for adults. Tax is not included in pricing. Arts on Fire is located at 217 E. South St. For more information or to reserve a seat, visit artsonfireplano.com/events/turkeys-and-treats-11-9.

2. Annual Veterans Day Tribute: Beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, Chapel on the Green will host its Annual Veterans Day tribute. At 1 p.m., attendees will be able to view military artifacts and memorabilia displays. At 2 p.m., veterans will have the opportunity to tell stories and discuss their military experiences. Refreshments will follow. Veterans or active military personnel interested in speaking can contact Carol at 630-553-5163. Chapel is located at 107 W. Center St., in Yorkville. For more information, visit yorkvillechapelonthegreen.org/veterans-day-program.html.

3. FarmHer’s Very Merry Christmas Market: From 4 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, there will be a FarmHer’s Christmas Market at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, located at 10826 Illinois Route 71, in Yorkville. This vintage and boutique-style market is presented by Olde Farm Creek. There will be an array of artisans featuring holiday inspired handmade treasures, vintage collections and boutique style-decor. There will be an indoor and outdoor market, as well as holiday-inspired drinks and food from local vendors on site. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/804593241789465/.

4. Shamanic Dream Circle: From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, there will be a Shamanic Dream Circle at Sense of Samadhi, located at 212 Bridge St., in Yorkville. This session will be led by Cristen Grajeda with Balanced Bluebird Healing. It will allow attendees to cleanse and clear their energies, connect with themselves and inspire creativity and communication. Each participant will take home a pocket crystal and journal. Admission is $35. For more information, visit app.fitdegree.com/t/dashboard/registrables/2895965.

5. Kendall County Community Food Pantry Food Distributions: From noon to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday, the Kendall County Community Food Pantry has in-person food distributions available. Those interested can choose to shop in-person or go through the drive-through for grocery pick-up, which is open from noon to 6 p.m. The waiting room for in-person shopping opens at 10:30 a.m. Only one adult per family is permitted to shop; other family members may wait in the waiting room. Volunteers will load the food into vehicles. There is also a Clothing Closet, open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, and a Pet Food Pantry, open through normal distribution hours every other Thursday. The food pantry is located at 208 Beaver St., in Yorkville. For more information, visit kccfoodpantry.org/.

