Award-winning sandwich shops that hit the spot for National Sandwich Day

Cesaroni's Cafe & Deli is located at 219 W. State St. in Sycamore. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. (Photo provided)

National Sandwich Day is Sunday, Nov. 3! Get ready to sink your teeth into some of the most delicious sandwiches in northern Illinois. Whether you’re a fan of classic subs, gourmet grilled cheese, or unique creations, we’ve got you covered.

To find out where to get the best sandwich in Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated sandwich shops in 2024, as voted by audiences.

Scroll down to find out what voters in the Illinois Valley rated the best deli in the area.

Smitty's on the Corner in St. Charles (Shaw Media photo)

KANE COUNTY

BEST: Josef’s Elegante Meat & Deli, 716 W. State St. A, Geneva

ONE OF THE BEST: Deane’s Market & Deli, 500 S. 3rd St. #141, Geneva

ONE OF THE BEST: Smitty’s on the Corner, 15 E. Main St., St. Charles

McHENRY COUNTY

BEST: Breaking Bread Catering & Deli, 638 Northwest Highway, Cary

ONE OF THE BEST: Algonquin Sub Shop, 105 Filip St., Algonquin

ONE OF THE BEST: Epic Deli, 2616 Schaid Ct., McHenry

A sandwich from the Algonquin Sub Shop (Shaw Local file photo)

BEST: Tom & Jerry’s Restaurant, 1670 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

ONE OF THE BEST: Cesaroni’s Cafe and Deli, 219 W. State St., Sycamore

ONE OF THE BEST: Jersey Mike’s, 103 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

BEST DELI: Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru

ONE OF THE BEST: The Cheese Shop and Deli, 1219 Fulton St., Ottawa

ONE OF THE BEST: Spring Valley Supermarket, 117 S. Spalding St., Spring Valley