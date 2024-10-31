Award-winning sandwich shops that hit the spot for National Sandwich Day

National Sandwich Day is Sunday, Nov. 3! Get ready to sink your teeth into some of the most delicious sandwiches in northern Illinois. Whether you’re a fan of classic subs, gourmet grilled cheese, or unique creations, we’ve got you covered.
To find out where to get the best sandwich in Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated sandwich shops in 2024, as voted by audiences.
Scroll down to find out what voters in the Illinois Valley rated the best deli in the area.
BEST OF THE FOX
BEST: Josef’s Elegante Meat & Deli, 716 W. State St. A, Geneva
ONE OF THE BEST: Deane’s Market & Deli, 500 S. 3rd St. #141, Geneva
ONE OF THE BEST: Smitty’s on the Corner, 15 E. Main St., St. Charles
BEST: Breaking Bread Catering & Deli, 638 Northwest Highway, Cary
ONE OF THE BEST: Algonquin Sub Shop, 105 Filip St., Algonquin
ONE OF THE BEST: Epic Deli, 2616 Schaid Ct., McHenry
DeKALB COUNTY’S FINEST
BEST: Tom & Jerry’s Restaurant, 1670 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore
ONE OF THE BEST: Cesaroni’s Cafe and Deli, 219 W. State St., Sycamore
ONE OF THE BEST: Jersey Mike’s, 103 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
BEST OF THE ILLINOIS VALLEY
BEST DELI: Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru
ONE OF THE BEST: The Cheese Shop and Deli, 1219 Fulton St., Ottawa
ONE OF THE BEST: Spring Valley Supermarket, 117 S. Spalding St., Spring Valley