Enjoy brews, cocktails, shopping at Batavia Indoor Market

Batavia Main Street The Batavia Indoor Market runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Grainology Brewstillery, 131 Flinn St., Suite C, and will continue every Saturday morning through mid-May. (April Duda Photography/April Duda Photography)

Enjoy a craft beer or cocktail while browsing Batavia MainStreet’s Indoor Market, which kicks off for the season Saturday, Nov. 2.

The market runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Grainology Brewstillery, 131 Flinn St., Suite C, and will continue every Saturday morning through mid-May. Each week, Grainology will be serving their brews on tap plus specialty cocktails. Market goers can also grab delicious breakfast with Fernando’s Street Kitchen.

The Indoor Market will feature more than 20 vendors weekly, according to a news release. Local farmers, bakers and makers will be bringing a wide variety of products including locally grown produce, farm raised meats, eggs, fresh baked goods, hot sauces, gourmet mushrooms, pickles, CBD products for humans and pets, jams and preserves, sourdough bread, potted holiday bulbs, evergreen wreaths and swags, kombucha tea and much more.

All the vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of their market products. A listing of each week’s vendors will be posted on the Batavia Farmers’ Market Facebook and Instagram pages @bataviafarmersmarket.

Returning favorite vendors include Van Laar’s Fruit Farm with their popular apple cider donuts, breads and apples; Mighty Greens Farm with lettuce, salad blends and seasonal produce all 100% grown in Elburn; and Hufendick Farm with locally raised beef, pork, chicken, eggs and more.

New vendors include The Softwave Fish Co., which will feature fresh fish, smoked fish, locally made fish spreads, crab cakes and more. Fourth Dimension Flavors will be selling homemade soups, perfect for the fall and winter and Wanda Farms will bring grass-fed and finished beef, pastured poultry, pork and eggs.

For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com.