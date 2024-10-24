October 24, 2024
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Peru to host Halloween in the Park

Local businesses, police and fire departments to hand out treats

By Maribeth M. Wilson
Participants in the Peru Halloween Celebration on Saturday at Washington Park take advantage of crane rides provided by the city's fire department.

Illinois Valley residents will have another spooky stop as Peru will be hosting Halloween in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Washington Park. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Illinois Valley residents will have another spooky stop, as Peru will be hosting Halloween in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Washington Park.

Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events Adam Thorson said it’s an event that the city looks forward to each October, and the city welcomes all businesses and families to come and be a part of it.

The event is from 12:30 to 3 p.m., with 12:30 to 1 p.m. being reserved for sensory time. Halloween costumes are encouraged.

The Hocus Pocus Hags will be performing at 2:30 p.m.

Multiple local businesses, the city, the police and the fire department will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Didough’s Pretzels will be for sale.

Citywide trick-or-treating will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, for all those interested in grabbing more sweet treats.

NewsTribunePeru

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.