Peru to host Halloween in the Park

Illinois Valley residents will have another spooky stop, as Peru will be hosting Halloween in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Washington Park.

Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events Adam Thorson said it’s an event that the city looks forward to each October, and the city welcomes all businesses and families to come and be a part of it.

The event is from 12:30 to 3 p.m., with 12:30 to 1 p.m. being reserved for sensory time. Halloween costumes are encouraged.

The Hocus Pocus Hags will be performing at 2:30 p.m.

Multiple local businesses, the city, the police and the fire department will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Didough’s Pretzels will be for sale.

Citywide trick-or-treating will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, for all those interested in grabbing more sweet treats.