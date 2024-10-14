Nightmare on Chicago Street returns to downtown Elgin Oct. 19

The streets of downtown Elgin were packed with all manner of creatures during Nightmare on Chicago Street. (Rick West)

The streets of downtown Elgin will be filled with zombies and all kinds of spooky creatures at the annual Nightmare on Chicago Street Halloween event from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

According to its website, attendees will need to find their way to the Safe Zone, which is located on Chicago Street from Grove to Villa, as well as portions of Douglas Avenue, South Spring Street and DuPage Court.

The Safe Zone will have live entertainment and bands, food, drinks, retail vendors, roaming performers, live graffiti artists, a hookah lounge and more. Special guests like MeTV’s Svengoolie is also expected to make an appearance. Attendees are invited to check out the Thunderdome, Nightmare Alley and B-Movie Boulevard for more spooky fun.

Festivalgoers snap photos of a group of Child's Play fans Saturday during Nightmare on Chicago Street in downtown Elgin (Rick West)

Enter the Costume Contest by registering by 7:30 p.m. Finalists will be notified by text or email at 7:45 p.m. The on-stage contest begins at 8:30 p.m. and winners in each category will be decided by audience applause as determined by hosts Elliott Serrano and Svengoolie. Each category winner will participate in a final round of judging for best overall costume winner.

General Admission tickets are $35. This event is for people ages 17 and older.

Shuttles will be running from Larkin High School and Elgin High School from 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every 15-20 minutes.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.nightmareonchicagostreet.com.